Greenfuel Energy Solutions partners with Ventrex, the global leader in electronic pressure regulation

New Delhi [India], August 8: Greenfuel Energy Solutions, India’s leading provider of clean mobility solutions partners with VENTREX, a global leader in electronic pressure regulation for CNG, LNG, and H2. With a vision to become the most trusted and reliable provider of clean mobility solutions, Greenfuel has joined hands with VENTREX to supply advanced natural gas and green hydrogen solutions to the Indian market. Currently, Greenfuel is a prominent player in the alternative gas fuel system (CNG/LNG/H2) and controls over 35% market share in the CNG components space.

VENTREX, which is located in Graz, Steiermark, Austria and has partners working in Slovenia, China, and India to sell their products right around the globe. The company is looking forward to expanding and supplying its advanced natural gas and green hydrogen solutions to the Indian market and considers Greenfuel an ideal partner to work with. Key to a low-carbon future, natural gas, and hydrogen offer a quick and cost-effective way to fulfill emissions legislation requirements, including decarbonizing road transport and improving air quality in cities. They combust virtually particle-free and allow completely carbon-neutral mobility when generated from renewable sources.

Ashok Chaudhary, President of Greenfuel Energy Solutions, said: “We are excited to partner with a global leader like VENTREX. By combining our expertise and resources, we can confidently cater to our Indian customers with the best quality clean mobility solutions. Today, VENTREX is the expert and the first port of call for developing and producing H2 valves and electronic pressure regulators for the heavy-duty segment. And together with our combined advanced technologies, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and disrupt the Indian clean mobility solutions market.”

VENTREX is a global leader in automotive valve solutions, designing and producing multiple types of valves and electronic pressure regulators for alternative powertrain systems and cooling circuits. With more than 800,000 electronic pressure regulators sold to European and Asian customers and building on its deep expertise and many years of serial production experience in the field of electronic pressure regulators for CNG and LNG, several years ago the company successfully began transferring this technology to the even more environmentally-friendly hydrogen applications.

Speaking on the potential of the CNG & H2 components market, Patrick Pfeifer, Head of Sales at VENTREX said: "We still believe that CNG, and now also H2, are valuable technologies in support of a greener future. This is why in Europe we continue pushing these technologies in the heavy-duty segments, where most vehicles drive on Diesel. In India the situation is different and, in addition to the heavy-duty segment, we see big potential also with passenger cars. After more than two years of conversations, we believe Greenfuel - an established name in the CNG market - is the right partner to introduce our products to the Indian market. During this visit, we discussed how we can accelerate the transition to emission-free mobility in India together."

Greenfuel is dedicated to providing solutions that meet the goals of exponential technological advancement, development, and growth while being committed to the vision of a sustainable and green future. An established name in the CNG market, Greenfuel is one of the largest suppliers of automotive components to OEMs for vehicles that run on Alternative Gas Fuels across India. Now, with a vision to empower India’s e-Mobility drive, Greenfuel has also indigenously developed world-class Lithium-Ion Battery Packs, tested for rigorous Indian conditions while meeting the most meticulous standards of the global market.

