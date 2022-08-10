Greenman Viral Desai received India Book of Records for green Udhna railway station

Viral Desai’s Hearts At Work Foundation has adopted the station and undertaken various environment conservation projects.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 10: Greenman Viral Desai has added another feather to his cap. The award-winning entrepreneur and environmental activist has found a place in the prestigious India Book of Records for the dramatic transformation of the Udhna railway station in Surat as a green railway station.

Viral Desai has been featured in the India Book of Records for creating the record for a Green Railway Station for Ecosystem Restoration & Climate Action.

“The record was set by Greenman Viral Desai in partnership with Indian Railways at the Udhna Railway Station, Surat,” the record noting by the India Book of Records states.

Udhna railway station is the first green station not just in the country, but in entire Asia and the world, and is a fine example of Viral Desai’s efforts and commitment to the cause of environmental conservation.

“It is a matter of great pride to be featured in the India Book of Records. The work we have done in transforming the Udhna railway station into a green railway station has drawn the attention of many national and international organizations. We are especially proud that we have been able to create a record for ecosystem restoration and climate action at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for global action and commitment to take climate change,” Viral Desai said.

Viral Desai’s philanthropic arm “Hearts At Work Foundation” had adopted the Udhna railway station and since 2019, various projects aimed at conserving the environment have been undertaken at the station.

Surat railway station’s station director Dinesh Verma said, “The Udhna railway station has become synonymous with cleanliness and an example as far as environmental conservation is required. The credit for the transformation of Udhna railway station goes entirely to Hearts At Work Foundation and Viral Desai.”

It is noteworthy that Udhna railway station is home to the country’s first Pulwama Martyrs Memorial. More than 50 paintings of environment protection and green gallery with facts and figures of environment awareness is created at the station, a sparrow zone with 400 sparrows is also located within the station premises. Moreover, the Indian Railway first urban forest has been prepared in the campus of Udhna station. The urban forest has been developed with the popular Miyawaki tree plantation method and has been named Shahid Smriti Van.

