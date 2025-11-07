GRM Overseas Board to Convene for Financial Results and Potential Bonus Share Announcement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: GRM Overseas Limited, a leading player in the consumer staples sector and a prominent Indian rice exporter, announced today that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The meeting will take place at the company’s Corporate Office in Panipat, Haryana.

The primary focus of this board meeting will be the consideration and approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. This will provide investors with crucial insights into the company’s performance during the second quarter and the first half of the current fiscal year.

A significant item on the agenda is the consideration of a proposal for the declaration and recommendation of bonus Equity Shares. This move, contingent upon the receipt of all necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, could signal a strategic decision by GRM Overseas to reward its shareholders and enhance equity liquidity.

Additionally, the Board will address any other business as may be permitted by the Chairman and consented to by a majority of the Directors, ensuring comprehensive corporate governance and strategic oversight.

GRM Overseas, with a market capitalization exceeding Rs 2,600 crore, has garnered considerable investor attention. Notably, Singularity Equity Fund I, a family company of veteran investor Madhusudhan Kela, led by Madhu Kela and his son Yash Kela, has recently acquired 6,90,000 shares, underscoring confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

The company reported net sales of Rs 334.4 crore and a net profit of Rs 19.1 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to net sales of Rs 375.3 crore and a net profit of Rs 18 crore in Q1 FY25. In its annual results, net sales increased by 2.2 percent to Rs 1,374.2 crore and net profit increased by 1 percent to Rs 61.24 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

The company’s stock has demonstrated remarkable performance, delivering multibagger returns of 1,925 percent over the last five years and an impressive 10,000 percent over the past decade.

Established in 1974 as a rice processing and trading house, GRM Overseas has transformed into a diversified consumer staples organization and ranks among India’s top five rice exporters. The company has significantly expanded its global footprint, exporting to 42 countries, a substantial increase from its initial focus on the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor