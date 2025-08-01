Groundbreaking Conduction System Pacemaker Procedure Successfully Performed at DPU Super Specialty Hospital

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, announces successful implementation of a cutting-edge conduction system pacemaker procedure, led by Dr. Chetan Bhole, Assistant Professor, Department of Cardiology, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, for a young patient experiencing recurrent episodes of giddiness due to intermittent heart block. This innovative therapy marks a significant advancement in cardiac care, offering a safer and more natural alternative to traditional pacemakers.

The patient, who had previously undergone valve replacement surgery, was admitted under the care of Dr. Digvijay Nalawade. Initially, the treatment plan involved a conventional pacemaker. However, considering the patient's young age and the potential long-term risks associated with routine pacemakerssuch as heart failure as a side effectDr. Bhole opted for a conduction system pacemaker. This advanced technology mimics the heart's natural electrical system, reducing complications and improving outcomes.

Hon'ble Dr. (Mrs.) Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, said, "At DPU Super Specialty Hospital, we are dedicated to bringing the most advanced medical treatments to our patients, ensuring the highest standards of care and innovation. The successful conduction system pacemaker procedure performed by our expert team is a remarkable achievement in the field of cardiac care. It reflects our commitment to offering cutting-edge, patient-centric solutions that enhance both treatment efficacy and quality of life. We take immense pride in being at the forefront of medical advancements, continuously striving to make world-class healthcare accessible to our community."

Hon'ble Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee and Treasurer of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, "This achievement reflects our continuous pursuit of excellence in advanced medical care. It is heartening to see our efforts being recognized by the people and their continuous trust in us. We remain committed to delivering world-class healthcare while staying rooted in our responsibility to serve the community."

"This is a game-changer in pacemaker therapy," said Dr. Chetan Bhole, Assistant Professor, Department of Cardiology, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune. "Unlike traditional pacemakers that simply generate heartbeats, the conduction system pacemaker works in harmony with the body's natural rhythm. It not only prevents complications like heart failure but also offers a better, more cost-effective option for patients, including those already living with heart failure."

The procedure, completed successfully, underscores DPU Super Specialty Hospital's dedication to providing state-of-the-art treatments tailored to individual patient needs. This milestone reinforces the hospital's reputation as a hub for medical excellence and compassionate care in the region.

DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune is one of the leading Super Specialty Hospitals in India, serving patients within the country as well as those coming in from across the globe. For the past three decades, the hospital has been committed to enhancing people's lives by providing Compassionate and Comprehensive medical care. Quality, care and innovation are the hallmarks of its approach to serving patients. Spread over a sprawling 9,77,757 sq. ft., DPU Super Specialty Hospital is well-equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and life-saving latest medical technology. The hospital boasts over 2,000 beds dedicated to a wide range of specialties, super-specialties and Centres of Excellence, ensuring comprehensive care across diverse medical disciplines.

