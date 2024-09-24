Group 108 Captivates MAPIC India 2024 with Visionary Retail Concepts

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24: Group 108, a trailblazer in the real estate sector, made a striking impact at MAPIC India 2024, held on 18th and 19th September at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event offered a remarkable stage for Group 108 to unveil its avant-garde retail spaces within Grandthum and ONE FNG, earning enthusiastic acclaim from retailers and industry leaders.

Grandthum, located in the flourishing Greater Noida West, and ONE FNG, strategically situated along the dynamic Noida Expressway, both impressed attendees with their cutting-edge retail environment. These projects highlight Group 108's commitment to shaping the future of retail with visionary designs and prime locations that promise exceptional growth opportunities.

Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director of Group 108, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We extend our sincere thanks to MAPIC India for providing a distinguished platform to present our retail innovations. The enthusiastic response to our projects underscores our dedication to creating transformative retail experiences."

The event was a significant success, fostering valuable connections and unveiling new avenues for collaboration. With renewed energy and an unwavering focus on innovation, Group 108 is set to continue leading the charge in redefining commercial real estate landscapes across the NCR.

