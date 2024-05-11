Group Landmark's Automark Celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with Unprecedented Volkswagen Car Deliveries

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11: Celebrating Akshaya Tritiya, a day of prosperity and new beginnings, Automark, Group Landmark's Volkswagen dealership, showcased an impressive surge in Volkswagen car deliveries, highlighted by the sporty allure of the new GT variants of the Taigun and Virtus. This significant event not only celebrated the rich cultural tapestry of India but also marked a milestone in Volkswagen's journey, emphasising the brand's innovation and excellence.

Volkswagen cars are renowned for their unmatched blend of innovation, safety, and style, setting them apart in the global automotive market. These core strengths are consistently recognized, as evident from the '2023 Indian Sedan of the Year' awarded to the Virtus and the '2022 Indian SUV of the Year' accolade for the Taigun. These awards underscore Volkswagen's leadership in safety and design, bolstered by a consistent 5-star GNCAP rating.

The GT lineup has swiftly captured the hearts of Indian consumers, distinguishing itself with a blend of exceptional sportiness and cutting-edge features that cater to the market's evolving tastes.

Reflecting Volkswagen's commitment to innovation, the new Taigun GT and Virtus GT variants introduce a host of exciting upgrades tailored to the dynamic needs of the modern Indian consumer. These models feature sporty black-themed interiors and exteriors, complemented by R17 'Cassino' black alloy wheels that enhance their bold, assertive look. The car interiors are equipped with a 25.65cm touchscreen infotainment system and darkened LED headlamps with DRLs, which provide a premium feel and enhanced visibility. The Taigun GT Plus Sport further elevates the driving experience with a 1.5l TSI EVO engine and exclusive interior enhancements such as red ambient lighting and red stitching, appealing particularly to younger drivers who value both adventure and sophisticated technology.

Garima Misra, Managing Director of Group Landmark, remarked, "The enthusiastic customer turnout for the diverse Volkswagen lineup during this auspicious day underscores the trust and loyalty our patrons have in us. We're delighted by the reception."

Aryaman Thakker, Executive Director of Group Landmark, stated, "The introduction of the GT lineup is a testament to Volkswagen's keen understanding of the Indian market's evolving needs, offering advanced performance and distinctive style that resonates deeply with our customers."

In 2023, Group Landmark solidified its position as India's premier Volkswagen dealer, achieving the highest car retail sales for the brand. Automark Motors Pvt. Ltd. now boasts 22 touchpoints across Gujarat and Delhi, offering unparalleled sales and service facilities and ensuring exceptional customer accessibility and convenience.

Founded in 1998, Group Landmark has grown into India's largest luxury car dealership network, with over 115 outlets across nine states. Group Landmark is dedicated to upholding the highest customer service and automotive excellence standards and offers a wide selection of luxury and performance vehicles.

