Growth Biz: India’s First Global B2B Offline Hypermarket Revolutionizes Business Opportunities

New Delhi [India], May 27: In a groundbreaking move, India has welcomed its first global B2B offline hypermarket, Growth Biz, a platform designed to connect manufacturers with a global audience of buyers. Founded by Akshay Kumar, Growth Biz aims to empower Indian businesses by providing a unique blend of online e-commerce and offline hypermarket solutions, creating an unparalleled platform for manufacturers to showcase their products and expand their reach.

Bridging the Gap: Online and Offline Integration



Growth Biz recognizes the complexities of the global market and the need for a multi-faceted approach. Their platform seamlessly combines the convenience of online e-commerce with the tangible experience of an offline hypermarket, offering a comprehensive solution for businesses.

At GrowthBiz, we prioritize the safety and credibility of our platform by implementing a strict kyc and verification process for buyers & sellers. By ensuring that only verified sellers and buyers can participate in transactions, we significantly reduce the risk of fraudulent activities.

For Manufacturers:

Global Exposure: Manufacturers can register their products on the Growth Biz platform, gaining access to a vast network of buyers from across the globe.

Manufacturers can register their products on the Growth Biz platform, gaining access to a vast network of buyers from across the globe. Enhanced Visibility: Products are displayed in a physical hypermarket, providing a tangible presence and increasing brand recognition.

Products are displayed in a physical hypermarket, providing a tangible presence and increasing brand recognition. Streamlined Sales: The platform offers integrated online and offline sales channels, allowing manufacturers to manage their orders and transactions efficiently.

The platform offers integrated online and offline sales channels, allowing manufacturers to manage their orders and transactions efficiently. Market Insights: Access to real-time market data and analytics helps manufacturers understand global trends and optimize their offerings.

For Buyers:

Diverse Product Selection: A wide range of products from various Indian manufacturers are available under one roof, simplifying the sourcing process.

A wide range of products from various Indian manufacturers are available under one roof, simplifying the sourcing process. Competitive Prices: Growth Biz fosters fair trade practices, ensuring competitive pricing and value for buyers.

Growth Biz fosters fair trade practices, ensuring competitive pricing and value for buyers. Dedicated Support: A dedicated team provides personalized support to buyers, guiding them through the selection process and addressing any queries.

A dedicated team provides personalized support to buyers, guiding them through the selection process and addressing any queries. Secure Transactions: The platform prioritizes secure payment options and transparent transactions, building trust and confidence.

Akshay Kumar, Founder of Growth Biz, shares his vision:

Akshay Kumar, the visionary founder of GrowthBiz, is on a mission to revolutionize the Indian manufacturing industry. With a focus on empowering MSMEs, GrowthBiz aims to bridge the gap between Local Gali markets to the Global market. By leveraging innovative strategies and tailored solutions, GrowthBiz is paving the way for Indian manufacturers to turn their weaknesses into strengths and thrive on an international scale.

We envision a future where Indian manufacturers can compete on the global stage. Growth Biz is designed to bridge the gap between businesses, creating a thriving ecosystem for trade and collaboration. Our platform empowers manufacturers to reach new markets, boost their sales, and establish a strong international presence.

‘We envision a future where Indian manufacturers have the opportunity to compete on the global stage. Growth Biz is designed to bridge the gap between businesses and create a thriving ecosystem for trade and collaboration. Our platform empowers manufacturers to reach new markets, boost their sales, and establish a strong international presence.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/akshay-kumar-founder-growthbiz/



The Future of B2B Trade



Growth Biz represents a significant step towards revolutionizing B2B trade in India. By offering a unique blend of online and offline solutions, the platform caters to the evolving needs of businesses in a globalized world. As the platform expands, it is expected to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and fostering international trade partnerships.

Join Growth Biz today and conquer all obstacles on your journey towards global expansion. Simply onboard your products onto our platform, and we will take care of the rest. Our dedicated zonal managers are here to support and guide you at every stage, handling everything from legal complexities to logistics. With Growth Biz, you can leave behind language barriers and challenges in entering new markets. Let’s work together to elevate your business from Gali to Global success!

Visit Growth Biz today at www.GrowthBiz.co or contact us at info@growthbiz.co and discover a world of opportunities for your business.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor