GST collection rises 6.2% YoY to over Rs 1.85 lakh crore in June

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in June rose over 6.2 per cent to over 1.85 lakh crore compared to about 1.74 lakh crore in the same period last year, according to official data released on Tuesday.

However, June's GST collection decreased from May's Rs 2.01 lakh crore and after a record collection of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April 2025.

In the month of June, collections of Central-GST, State-GST, Integrated-GST, and cess all rose year-on-year.

The domestic GST collections for June 2025 present a nuanced picture, while the overall growth appears muted, possibly due to the prevailing geopolitical uncertainties and their discernible impact on consumer sentiment.

The data shows that regions like Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Lakshadweep, and Ladakh have emerged as strong pockets of growth.

"This uplift suggests increased consumer activity and, importantly, a continued thrust on infrastructure spending by the government in these areas, which is a positive indicator for regional development," said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India.

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) system has achieved a major milestone in 2024-25, with a record gross collection of Rs 22.08 lakh crore, showing a 9.4 per cent growth over the previous year.

According to a release by the finance ministry, the average monthly GST collection stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore, the highest since GST was launched in 2017.

GST collections have steadily increased over the years, rising from Rs 11.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 20.18 lakh crore in 2023-24, reflecting stronger economic activity and better compliance.

As of April 30, 2025, there are now over 1.51 crore active GST registrations, showing growing participation in the tax system.

The recent GST collections reflect a positive trajectory for India's economy, underscoring robust domestic consumption and buoyant import activity. The figures bode well for the country's fiscal health and economic recovery efforts, signalling resilience amidst global uncertainties.

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, for five years.

