GT Boost: realme’s game-changing innovation to power future of mobile gaming

New Delhi, Feb 4 The Indian gaming industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, fuelled by the rapid adoption of mobile gaming and an ever-growing esports culture. In the financial year 2024, the gaming sector generated a staggering $3.8 billion in revenue, marking a 22.6 per cent growth over the previous year, according to a recent report.

Amidst this rapidly expanding landscape, the need for cutting-edge technology that enhances performance, responsiveness, and overall gameplay has never been greater.

With a bold vision for 2025, embodied by the mantra “real passion never dies", realme is committed to empowering gamers with high frame rates, ultra-low latency, and immersive experiences. In a bold step towards redefining mobile gaming, realme has introduced the GT Boost Technology, a breakthrough innovation engineered to deliver an ultra-responsive and immersive experience.

Developed after 40,000 minutes of rigorous joint testing in collaboration with Krafton, GT Boost ensures fluid gameplay with its AI Ultra-Steady Frames, which eliminate lag and stuttering by stabilising the frame rate.

The Hyper Response Engine minimises input delay, allowing every movement and action to be executed with precision -- a crucial advantage for competitive players. AI Power Saving extends playtime without compromising performance and optimises battery efficiency to ensure longer gaming sessions. Smart Dual-Channel Network technology maintains a stable connection in low-signal areas, preventing frustrating disconnections during critical in-game moments.

Enhancing the overall gameplay experience, AI Ultra Touch Control introduces esports-level touch sensitivity with a high sampling rate, improving accuracy and reducing touch interruptions. AI Motion Control offers a revolutionary new way to play, enabling gesture-based interactions that mimic console-like controls and making complex manoeuvres effortless.

Together, these features create a gaming experience that is not only more stable but also more fun, engaging, and exciting -- allowing players to enjoy uninterrupted, high-performance gameplay like never before.

realme has partnered with Krafton, the creators of BGMI, to establish six tournament-grade benchmarks, ensuring professional-level gaming experiences for mobile players.

These include smoother gameplay with optimised frame rates, efficient battery consumption for extended play, advanced cooling solutions to prevent overheating, stable connectivity to reduce in-game lag, and ultra-responsive touch controls for precision gaming.

The realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone to feature the GT Boost Technology, ensuring unparalleled gaming performance. The GT Boost is optimised to not only meet but surpass Krafton’s tournament standards, making it an ideal choice for BGMI players. Lag-free gameplay, lightning-fast responsiveness, and seamless connectivity, even in weak network areas, make the realme GT 7 Pro a game-changer in the mobile gaming industry.

Strengthening its commitment to the Indian market, realme is also introducing new smartphones to its India-exclusive P series with the realme P3 Pro, a smartphone crafted specifically for Indian gamers and trendsetters. Tailored for the unique needs of Indian consumers, the realme P3 Pro will also feature GT Boost technology, delivering top-tier performance and optimised BGMI gameplay in the mid-range segment.

The realme P3 Pro is designed to provide lightning-fast responsiveness, smooth gameplay, and an immersive gaming experience, all wrapped in a stylish, cutting-edge design. With this upcoming launch, realme continues to push the boundaries of mobile gaming, making high-performance technology more accessible than ever before.

Whether you're a casual gamer or an esports enthusiast, the realme P3 Pro is built to deliver an unmatched gaming experience, reinforcing realme’s position as a leader in mobile gaming innovation. As the mobile gaming industry evolves, realme remains at the forefront, ensuring that the next generation of gaming smartphones offers the speed, stability, and control that every player longs for.

