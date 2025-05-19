Guidehouse Expands Chennai Footprint with New 250k sq. ft. Facility

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19: Guidehouse, a global advisory, technology, and managed services firm serving the commercial and public sectors, has opened a new 250,000 sq. ft. facility at Keppel One Paramount in Porur, Chennai. The new campus, designed for innovation and efficiency, reflects the firm's continued investment in India's skilled talent pool.

"This is Guidehouse's largest global office, built to our peoples' and projects' needs," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "We are excited about the opportunities and expertise our expanded footprint in Chennai will bring, further strengthening our global operations and supporting our long-term growth strategy."

Designed to accommodate up to 5,000 employees across two shifts, the facility will support Guidehouse's global operations in healthcare, financial services, technology, and corporate support functions. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the firm's expansion journey in Chennai, one of Guidehouse's key global delivery centers.

Strategically located and spread across nine acres, the LEED Platinum-certified facility offers premium workspace and lifestyle amenities, including flexible workstations, wellness zones, green landscapes, and robust F&B options.

"This expansion represents a major step forward in Guidehouse's continued growth in Chennai, a vital hub in our global managed services delivery network," said Mahendra Rawat, Partner and Country Head of Guidehouse India. "This state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a center for innovation and collaboration, reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready, people-first organization."

Guidehouse is also partnering with local NGOs to support school infrastructure and environmental projects, as part of its commitment to sustainable, inclusive development in India.

Founded in 2018, Guidehouse has achieved five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into additional markets with more than 18,000 employees in over 50 locations around the world. Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Guidehouse continues to build on its agility, capabilities, and scale with its integrated commercial and public sector business units and AI-led solutions.

For more details, please visit: www.guidehouse.com

Guidehouse is a global advisory, technology, and managed services firm delivering value to commercial businesses and federal, state, and local governments. Purpose-built to serve industries focused on communities, energy, infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, defense, and national security, Guidehouse positions clients for AI- and data-led innovation, efficiency, and resilience. With a relentless pursuit of client success and high-quality standards, more than 18,000 colleagues collaborate across the firm to outwit complexity and achieve transformational impact, shaping the future by inspiring meaning in mission.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor