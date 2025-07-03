Gujarat becomes third Indian state to cross 1 cr stock market investors, after Maharashtra and UP: NSE

New Delhi [India], July 3 : The number of people joining stock markets are surging continuously in India, now Gujarat has become the third Indian state to cross the 1-crore mark in registered investors, according to the latest data released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The NSE said, "In a significant milestone, Gujarat became the third state to cross the 1-crore investor registrations mark, joining Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh".

Together, these three states account for 36 per cent of the total investor base in the country, underlining their significant role in shaping India's growing equity participation.

As of May 2025, the NSE data highlighted that the total number of registered investors in India has reached close to 11.5 crore.

The month of May alone witnessed addition of over 11 lakh new investors, marking a 9 per cent month-on-month growth, signalling a strong rebound after four straight months of decline in new registrations.

Region-wise, North India continues to lead with 4.2 crore registered investors, followed by West India at 3.5 crore. South India has 2.4 crore investors while East India has 1.4 crore.

Notably, North and East India have shown the most impressive growth over the past 12 months, with increases of 24 per cent and 23 per cent respectively. South India followed with a 22 per cent rise, while West India saw a 17 per cent increase during the same period.

The overall growth pattern, however, shows a change in momentum. After reaching the 9-crore investor mark in February 2024, India added the next crore every five to six months, reaching 10 crore by August 2024 and 11 crore by January 2025.

But in the subsequent months from February to May 2025, the growth rate slowed down significantly, with an average of 10.8 lakh new investors added per month. This is a sharp decline compared to the monthly average of 19.3 lakh new investor additions seen in the calendar year 2024.

Despite the slowdown, the recent rebound in May signals renewed investor interest and continues to highlight the expanding retail participation in the Indian capital markets.

