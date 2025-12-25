Gujarat CM inaugurates Kankaria Carnival 2025 with grand spectacle

Ahmedabad, Dec 25 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Kankaria Carnival 2025, which began with a lively carnival parade, drawing large crowds of city residents and visitors.

The event was graced by the presence of In-charge Minister Rishikesh Patel, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshanaben Vaghela, and other public representatives.

A major highlight of the evening was the drone show, which illuminated the Kankaria skyline with striking aerial formations depicting themes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi Abhiyan, Local to Global, cleanliness, major sporting events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, and tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The visuals captured the imagination of spectators and underscored India’s growing technological capabilities.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid homage to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared Vajpayee’s birth anniversary as Good Governance Day in 2014.

He emphasised that good governance is the key to bringing people from the margins into the mainstream of development.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for transforming Ahmedabad with iconic urban projects such as the Kankaria Lakefront, Sabarmati Riverfront, Atal Bridge, and city-level events like the Shopping Festival, Flower Show and Kite Festival.

He said these initiatives have enhanced citizen well-being, improved the city’s happiness index and set benchmarks in urban welfare.

Recalling Kankaria’s transformation, Patel said the area was once known only as a lake but was revitalised under Prime Minister Modi’s vision, giving birth to the Kankaria Carnival.

“Today, Kankaria Lake and the carnival have become unmatched symbols of Ahmedabad’s identity,” he said, adding that the event reflects the spirit of ‘Virāsat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’—heritage alongside development.

The Chief Minister noted that over 4.2 million visitors visited the Kankaria Lakefront in 2024 alone, and appealed to citizens to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness.

He also remarked that with the inauguration of several development projects alongside the carnival, the event has now taken the shape of a ‘development carnival’ as well.

Reaffirming the vision of a Developed India by 2047, Patel stressed the need to make cities more sustainable and citizen-friendly.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 109 public-oriented development projects worth over Rs 526 crore, undertaken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). These included projects across Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East and West parliamentary constituencies, covering civic infrastructure, urban services and development works.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain said the Kankaria Carnival was launched during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister to bring joy and recreation to citizens, a tradition that continues uninterrupted.

She noted that this year marks the 16th edition of the carnival, accompanied by development projects worth Rs 526.78 crore gifted to the city.

During the event, the Chief Minister also distributed nutrition kits under the TB-Free India campaign. Mayor Jain paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and extended Christmas greetings to the citizens.

The opening carnival parade, themed ‘Local to Global’, emerged as a major attraction, while the evening concluded with a patriotic light-and-sound show and a captivating cultural performance by renowned folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi, who enthralled the audience.

Among those present were MPs Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, city MLAs, AMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, AUDA CEO D.P. Desai, senior officials and thousands of citizens, making the opening of Kankaria Carnival 2025 a memorable celebration of Ahmedabad’s spirit.

