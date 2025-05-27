Gujarat Tourism Minister Meets CEO of DPIFF Abhishek Mishra to Discuss Strengthening Cultural Collaborations

VMPL

New Delhi [India] May 27: Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera met Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, at Bhuj, Gujarat on Monday, marking a significant moment in their ongoing six-year collaboration. The meeting focused on expanding the synergy between the DPIFF platform and Gujarat's growing tourism landscape.

The discussion revolved around the continued evolution of tourism in the state and how platforms like DPIFF have contributed to positioning Gujarat as a prominent cultural and travel destination. The minister shared updates on Gujarat's tourism progress, highlighting the state's unique blend of spiritual, ecological, and monumental landmarks. These included the revered Jyotirling of Somnath, the sacred and historical site that draws pilgrims and tourists alike; the Gir Forest, home to the rare and majestic Asiatic lions; the awe-inspiring Rann of Kutch, renowned for its vast white salt desert and vibrant festivals; and the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which stands as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and symbolizes national pride and unity. Among the noteworthy achievements, he also cited the international recognition earned by Shivrajpur Beach in Devbhumi Dwarka district, which was awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification for its commitment to cleanliness, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Minister Mulubhai Bera, who has been steadfastly serving the people of Gujarat since 1995, continues to be recognized as a leader deeply rooted in public service. His enduring dedication to the development of the state, particularly in the tourism sector, reflects his role as a true representative of the people and a champion for Gujarat's cultural and economic growth.

Abhishek Mishra highlighted the value of long-standing collaborations with progressive state tourism boards like Gujarat's. He expressed a strong interest in expanding DPIFF's role in giving a national platform to more such tourism bodies, helping them gain visibility through culture-led integration. He also underlined his commitment to showcasing destinations that reflect India's natural beauty and heritage, positioning DPIFF as a bridge between cinematic excellence and immersive travel experiences.

