Gujarat Youth Conclave 4.0 sets the stage for skilling and empowering tomorrow's leaders

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 18: The 4th edition of the Gujarat Youth Conclave (GYC) was organised by UNICEF, YuWaah, Gujarat Youth Forum and Elixir Foundation on International Youth Day. The GYC is a dynamic platform for fostering dialogue, nurturing creativity, and igniting the spark of positive change.

India has the world’s largest youth population aged 10 to 24 years with 30 per cent of the population in Gujarat in that age bracket. It is only by engaging and working with children and young people and creating platforms that help them to progress, that the world will be able to achieve sustainable development for all. It is therefore important for all stakeholders to come together to nurture and investing in young people - their agency and future skills for the 21st-Century. The Conclave recognised and celebrated the pivotal role young people play in driving global progress, innovation, and social transformation.

The conclave's journey commenced with an inaugural session that included insights from esteemed speakers, setting the tone for the day's discussions. Madhish Parikh, Founder of Elixir Foundation, underscored the significance of empowering youth and providing platforms for them to harness their potential. Moira Dawa, Communication, Advocacy, and Partnership Specialist, UNICEF, stressed on the need for young people to be well-equipped with 21st century skills, abilities and mindsets to be agile and adaptive life-long learners. She spoke about the programmes and initiatives rolled out by UNICEF and YuWaah such as the UNICEF on Campus Knowledge Initiative and the Passport to Earning (P2E) platform for school students and young people. Shri Prakash Magdum, IIS, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Gujarat, delivered a keynote address, underlining the role of young individuals in nation-building. The special address was given by Stephen Hickling, British Deputy High Commissioner to Gujarat and Rajasthan. During the Conclave, the students from the Adani Vidya Mandir presented a youth anthem that received much appreciation from all present.

GYC 4.0 featured special talks that delved into critical aspects of youth development and empowerment. RJ Devang delivered a thought-provoking talk that emphasized the pivotal role of young individuals in shaping the nation's trajectory. He shed light on how the enthusiasm and creativity of the youth can drive sustainable development and positive change.

Dr. Lavina Sinha, IPS, Deputy Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad City Police, spoke about the importance of developing mental resilience and strength, enabling young individuals to navigate challenges with confidence and grace. Her talk highlighted the importance of mental well-being in the journey towards personal and societal progress. Dr CA Achyut Dani, Director-General and Provost, JG University, offered valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of education. He explored innovative approaches to education that extend beyond traditional classrooms, emphasizing the need to equip young individuals with holistic skills for the future.

The program also featured a dynamic panel discussion titled "Young Trailblazers: Lighting the Path to SDG Achievement by 2030," engaging young leaders who shared insights on driving progress and sustainable development. A key highlight of GYC 4.0 was a workshop that brought together youth voices to formulate recommendations for a sustainable future. It aimed to harness the creative energies of the participants and channel them into actionable ideas. The conclave showcased the determination of young individuals to create a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future.

GYC 4.0 stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the UNICEF, Elixir Foundation and Gujarat Youth Forum in fostering a generation of innovative, compassionate, and empowered young leaders. By providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and skill development, GYC 4.0 aimed to equip young minds with the tools they need to transform aspirations into tangible actions and forge a path toward a brighter future.

