Gujarat's handloom sector records Rs 290 crore in sales for 2024–25: Govt

Gandhinagar, Aug 6 Gujarat's handloom sector is weaving a strong comeback with over Rs 290 crore worth of handloom products sold in 2024–25 by more than 246 handloom cooperative societies across the state, government officials said on Wednesday.

Backed by the Gujarat government's pro-weaver policies and strategic support under its 'Package Scheme', this growth highlights the revival of traditional textile arts and a push for economic empowerment through craftsmanship.

As part of the scheme, the state government offers a five per cent rebate on sales to all registered handloom cooperatives, while women-led societies receive a 15 per cent rebate, with additional incentives during key sale periods.

In total, the state disbursed Rs 73.82 crore in sales rebates this year.

The state administration has undertaken a series of transformative initiatives aimed at sustaining handloom traditions, increasing market competitiveness, and ensuring sustainable employment.

These include advertising grants, mill gate price schemes that offer a 15 per cent subsidy on quality yarn, and skill development programmes that provide training and stipends to weavers.

Collaborations with institutions like National Institute of Design, National Institute of Fashion Technology, and the Weavers Service Centre help develop modern designs and prototypes to keep Gujarat's handloom products market-relevant.

To further boost visibility and reach, the state promotes handloom products through dedicated branding under 'Garvi Gurjari', e-commerce platforms, emporium chains, and participation in national and international expos facilitated by bodies like iNDEXT-C.

The celebration of National Handloom Day on August 7, instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, holds even greater significance this year.

Gujarat is home to a substantial community of handloom artisans, with around 10,600 individuals currently engaged in handloom businesses across the state.

Over the past three years, the state's Industrial Extension Cottage (iNDEXT‑c) initiative has empowered nearly 24,689 artisans from both the handloom and broader handicraft sectors by organising fairs and exhibitions -- providing them a platform to sell products worth more than Rs 124 crore.

