Gulabchand Prints- A symbol of Rajasthan's heritage craftsmanship and timeless style

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 20: The iconic brand Gulab Chand, a hallmark of Rajasthani block printing, has become synonymous with heritage craftsmanship and timeless style and continues to thrive as a symbol of traditional artistry blended with contemporary fashion.

Founded in 1930 by Gulab Chand Ji, the brand began its journey in a modest setup near Jaipur's Hawa Mahal. Over the decades, it has become a preferred designer studio for national and international customers, earning accolades as Jaipur's premier block printing brand. It is now spearheaded by Suresh Tak, alongside his brothers Rajendra Tak and Vishnu Tak, the founder's grandsons.

Suresh Tak, Director of Gulab Chand, said, "Our journey is a testament to the love, passion and commitment towards the intricate art of Rajasthani block printing. Our love for this heritage art has driven the brand 'Gulab Chand' to become a loved, preferred designer studio for national and international customers. From our humble beginnings to becoming a global name, we owe it all to our skilled artisans, loyal customers and the rich heritage of Rajasthan."

At Gulab Chand, block printing is not just a craft but a legacy. The brand collaborates with artisans whose skills have been honed over generations. Whether it is block carving, washing, printing, dyeing, or resist dyeing with dabu paste, each textile is a masterpiece requiring many hands and hearts to bring it to life.

"Block printing is an intricate process that celebrates the soul of Rajasthan. It is not merely a job for our artisans but a tradition passed down through their families. That we have been able to live up to the expectations of our customers over the past so many decades gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction," said Tak.

The brand's curated collections of Jaipur kurtis, ghagras and other garments showcase timeless designs influenced by Rajasthan's vibrant culture and history. Over the years, Gulab Chand has expanded its portfolio to include Bagru and Sanganer printed bedspreads, quilts and curtains.

While it has been a trusted name since it came into existence, the 1980s marked a turning point for Gulab Chand, as its artistry gained recognition in Bollywood. During the filming of Gulaami in 1983, renowned filmmaker JP Dutta entrusted the brand to design traditional ghagra-choli outfits for the movie.

"It was a pivotal moment when I convinced my father to innovate and design kurtis inspired by the leftover fabric from the costumes made for the actors. The risk paid off and Jaipur kurtis became a trendsetter. The brand became popular among the rich and influential, which further enhanced its appeal," Tak said further.

The success and visibility that followed led to the brand's collaborations on films like Lamhe, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Meera, Kshatriya and Ganga Ki Saugandh.

The brand's commitment to excellence has earned it numerous awards and a growing international clientele. Despite challenges such as the arrival of polyester and mechanised printing, Gulab Chand remained steadfast in preserving its hand-crafted legacy. It is committed to introducing the beauty of block printing to newer audiences while staying rooted in traditions.

Located at Shop No. 12-14, Citypulse Mall, Narain Singh Circle, Jaipur, Gulab Chand welcomes customers with its exclusive collection of over 5,000 unique block designs. The brand's commitment to customer satisfaction- from personalised assistance to exceptional after-sales service- has created a loyal customer base spanning generations.

As Gulab Chand looks to the future, it remains committed to celebrating and preserving the enchanting art of Rajasthani block printing, ensuring it continues to thrive for generations to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor