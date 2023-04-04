Gunjan IVF World - Creating the miracle of life!

New Delhi [India], April 4 (/Mediawire): Creating a tiny sprout of life, nurturing it from within your own body until it comes in your lap as a gorgeous little baby is a magnificent experience. It is an emotional joyride for parents to be, while the mother's body fortifies itself to protect and nourish the life growing within. And once the baby enters the world, the lives of her parents are changed forever.

Although bringing a child into the world is a natural process by design, it may not happen in the natural way for as many as 15 per cent of the aspiring parents due to a number of reasons. And inability to conceive a child is a traumatic experience especially for women. However, with the advent of assisted reproductive technology such as IVF, these couples can now fulfill their dreams of having a baby.

Over the years, the field of IVF has evolved tremendously. As a result, IVF success rates have improved. More women in their 30s and 40s are becoming mothers now with the help of IVF treatment. For male factor infertility, techniques like PESA and TESA have helped men even with zero sperm count (Azoospermia) become biological fathers.

Gunjan IVF World, an award-winning and fast-emerging chain of Fertility and IVF centers with branches in Delhi, Ghaziabad & Meerut, has transformed over 15,000 couples into proud parents, since its inception.

The journey that led to Gunjan IVF World's inception:

When Dr Gunjan Gupta, an accomplished Gynaecologist worked as a Clinical Fellow in the United Kingdom specializing in treatments for Infertility, IVF and Laparoscopy, she got to witness how technology could aid couples who have had difficulty conceiving and help them create their own little miracles. As she saw more and more women undergoing In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments and realizing their dream of growing a tiny life within them, Dr Gupta became all the more convinced that she had to bring this avant garde technology home. Afterall, parenthood is the right of everyone who aspires to become one.

Joining hands with Dr Gupta to bring her noble vision to reality were Dr Pradyot Kumar Govil, her husband and highly experienced Neurosurgeon from AIIMS, Delhi and Gaurav Singhai, who quit his successful IT career as a Product Manager. Together, the trio dreamed of and worked tirelessly towards creating a world-class Fertility and IVF center in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad that not only gave hope to childless couples but also gave them their bundle of joy they were longing for. The result of their efforts is Gunjan IVF World - Khushiyon Ki Goonj which was born in November 2016.

Gunjan IVF World's success factor:

Within two years of its inception, over five hundred couples realized their parenthood dreams under Gunjan IVF World's care. Currently in its seventh year of operations, it has performed more than five thousand IVF treatments till date. What makes Gunjan IVF World the preferred fertility treatment center for childless couples is H.E.A.R.T (High success rate, Experienced doctors and team, Affordable, Reliable and Transparent, . At the core of their success is their honesty, healing touch and the personalized care they give them throughout their journey. The team instills confidence in the people undergoing treatments, both in themselves and in the process and assure them that they are in safe hands.

During the Coronavirus outbreak, when other clinics were shut down due to high risk of COVID infection and lockdowns, Gunjan IVF World team continued to serve its vast pool of patients that needed pregnancy care.. There were no job cuts and the team received handsome salary increments their dedication and service.

On the occasion of the 6th anniversary of Gunjan IVF World in November 2022, the proud parents who embraced parenthood through various treatments, expressed their gratitude in the most heartwarming way; by making their tiny tots walk the ramp in the honor of Dr. Gunjan Gupta and her incredible team.

Why choose Gunjan IVF World?

According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, around one out of six Indian couples who are actively trying to conceive grapple with infertility of some kind. And Gunjan IVF World's personalized treatment plans have delivered very high take home baby rates consistently. But their real forte lies in the way they address special cases and bring success in them.

With rich experience in IVF, the team of Gunjan IVF World has developed many best practices and innovations to deliver better IVF results.

1. Hysteroscopic Sub Endometrial Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy: The patients with recurrent IVF failures and persistently thin endometrium are administered sub-endometrial injection of autologous Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) that is guided by Hysteroscopy. This process has achieved a success rate of around 64 per cent women having achieved the joy of motherhood.

2. Leveraging G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor) Drug better: The patients with persistently thin endometrium and poor vascularity are administered the G-CSF therapy subcutaneously. The success rate of this therapy is over 59 per cent with 174 women having realized their dream of becoming mothers. The number of visits of patients and out of pocket expenses are also reduced,

3. Progesterone Rescue Therapy (PRT) in patients with higher risk of IVF failures: Such patients are accorded Progesterone Rescue Therapy (PRT) during which serum progesterone levels are checked 48 hours after the embryos are transferred. If the level is found to be less, then the dosage of Progesterone is increased. This process has helped 256 women to conceive and deliver successfully with 64.5 per cent success rate.

4. Intra Venous Lipid Therapy in cases with Repeated IVF Failures & Recurrent Miscarriages: Repeated miscarriages or repeated IVF failures are some of the most traumatic experiences for couples trying to conceive. However, at Gunjan IVF World, this challenge is overcome with Intra Venous Lipid Therapy which addresses inflammations and provides a receptive environment for the embryo to grow comfortably. This therapy has not only brought success in 69 cases, but has also given immense relief from the trauma that the couples faced until then.

Awards Galore:

In recognition for their yeomen service, Gunjan IVF World have been conferred with the following six awards at the National Fertility Awards 2023 orgzed on 21st February, 2023 by Economic Times Healthworld:

1. IVF Chain of the Year (North)

2. Excellence in Patient Experience During Treatment

3. Excellence in Patient Finance for Fertility/IVF Treatment

4. Hall of Fame Endoscopic Surgeon - Dr Gunjan Gupta

5. Hall of Fame Obs and Gynae - Dr Gunjan Gupta

6. Buddy IVF Specialist of the Year - Dr Garima Sharma

Gunjan IVF World coming near you!

Gunjan IVF World was founded in 2016 and within three years of its inception, they opened their second infertility treatment center in Meerut in 2019. In 2021, Gunjan IVF World opened its third branch in Janakpuri, West Delhi. In 2022, they established five spoke centers in the western UP region.

Gunjan IVF World team has now grown to four full-time IVF specialists, two full-time Embryologists ably supported by an experienced management team and other paramedical staff.

Here are what some of the ecstatic parents had to say about their journey under the care of Gunjan IVF World:

It's not a place, it's a temple for me. A ray of hope and sunshine in my heart has been sown over here. It is the best IVF center I have come across. I believe I have been in the safest hands of the most trusted and amazing doctor Dr Gunjan Gupta and am overjoyed to announce the arrival of my baby girl. Thank you Gunjan Ma'am for this wonderful blessing. I am so happy to be blessed with my angel.

The Best Hospital with the best doctor and staff for normal to high risk pregnancy. The Journey from being a wife to a proud mother of a baby boy is overwhelming. Thanks to Dr Gunjan for such a previous gift. We are recommending to everybody to go Dr Gunjan Mam's hospital.

The vision of Gunjan IVF World is to provide Affordable, Reliable and Transparent Fertility and IVF treatment to all the childless couples who need support in embracing parenthood. True to their tagline Khushiyon Ki Goonj, the sounds of joy and fulfillment will one day reverberate across the whole country.

