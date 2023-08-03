GuruQ Launches Innovative Institute Model, Revolutionizing Education in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 3: GuruQ, India's premier online tutoring platform, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking institute model. This strategic initiative will transform the education landscape by providing a comprehensive solution for students' tutoring needs. The institute model will be introduced in phases, starting with Delhi-NCR, followed by a gradual expansion across North India and other regions. GuruQ aims to become the go-to platform for students and institutes alike, offering numerous benefits and streamlining the learning process.

"GuruQ's institute model represents a significant leap forward in the education sector. We are committed to providing students with the best tutoring experience while supporting institutes to reach their full potential," said Minal Anand, CEO & Founder of GuruQ. "With our technology-driven operations, strategic marketing support, and simplified institute management solutions, we aim to revolutionize the way education is delivered and accessed in India."

GuruQ has established itself as India's best tutoring platform, connecting students with highly qualified tutors both online and offline. With a primary focus on school education, covering all boards, classes, and subjects, GuruQ has successfully catered to the diverse academic requirements of over 300,000 registered students. Additionally, GuruQ has excelled in competitive exam preparation, offering specialized coaching for exams such as JEE Main & Advanced, VITEEE, SSC, CA Foundation, ACET, NEET, AIIMS, CLAT, AILET, and more. Language learning programs for English, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Kannada, Urdu, and Hindi, and study abroad preparation for exams like PSAT, SAT, GRE, GMAT, and IELTS are also available on the platform.

The institute model introduced by GuruQ addresses various challenges faced by students and institutes. It simplifies the institute hunting process, eliminating the need for physical visits to check course details and amenities. Moreover, it provides small but quality institutes with a fair chance to reach potential students by enhancing their branding and marketing efforts. The institute model also offers a user-friendly institute management solution, helping institutes manage batches, students, and fees efficiently. Additionally, GuruQ supports institutes in tutor hiring, ensuring access to qualified educators to enhance the learning experience.

Institutes partnering with GuruQ gain numerous advantages. They will be listed alongside the top institutes in India, expanding their visibility and credibility. GuruQ's technology-driven operations help institutes fill their batches faster, optimizing resources and time. Marketing support through email blasts, Google Ads, and social media campaigns help attract a larger student base. By associating with GuruQ, institutes can increase their revenue by up to 10 times while strengthening their brand image through signage, in-app notifications, and sponsored listings. The institute model also simplifies the admission process, eliminating payment follow-up hassles, and institutes receive a prestigious certificate of association.

Onboarding institutes on GuruQ is a simple process. Institutes can register on the platform, provide their details, upload necessary documents, and pay a nominal registration fee. GuruQ's team schedules an institute visit for verification, ensuring adherence to quality standards and safety norms. Once verified, institutes become a part of India's best tutoring platform, gaining access to GuruQ's extensive resources and support.

GuruQ emphasizes proper classroom settings, clean and hygienic spaces, air-conditioned and CCTV-enabled classrooms, essential teaching aids, Wi-Fi connectivity, compliance with fire safety norms, clean washrooms for both girls and boys, parking facilities, and access to drinking water for its partner institutes.

