Guwahati: Assam Police arrests two fake currency dealers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 25 : The sleuths of special task force (STF) of Assam Police arrested two dealers who were involved in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket from Hengerabari locality in Guwahati.

Based on secret information, a team of STF under supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), carried out an operation at a rented house at Hengerabari area under Dispur Police station and caught two persons.

"During the operation we caught two persons from the rented house and recovered one FICN making machine, 25 numbers of FICN, Rs 70500 cash, one four-wheeler and four mobile phones in possession from them," Pranab Kumar Pegu, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) said.

The arrested persons are identified as Imdadul Rahman and Rubul Ali, and they hail from Darrang district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor