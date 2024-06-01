Hacknovate 5.0: Innovating the Future with Free Premium Hosting from Serverbyt a Product of Hostkicker

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 1: Hacknovate 5.0, a groundbreaking hybrid-mode hackathon event, successfully concluded on May 11, 2024, at the ABES Institute of Technology. Sponsored by Hostkicker and featuring their cutting-edge product, Serverbyt, the event brought together thousands of talented programmers, engineers, architects, designers, and business visionaries from around the world.

Hacknovate 5.0 aimed to foster collaboration and innovation, offering a total prize pool of Rs 80 lakhs (equivalent to USD 100,000 USD). Participants engaged in an intense 24-hour competition, developing innovative solutions to real-world problems.

A highlight of the event was the special announcement by Serverbyt by Hostkicker, who revealed that all participants would receive a free Blaze plan, Serverbyt's top-tier cloud hosting package, worth Rs 1,999 for a year. This generous offering, amounting to Rs 20,00,000* in total, was met with enthusiastic applause and appreciation.

"The energy and creativity at Hacknovate 5.0 were truly inspiring," said Amit Gusain, co-founder of Hostkicker. "We are thrilled to support these brilliant minds with our premium hosting services, enabling them to bring their innovative ideas to life."

Participants expressed their gratitude, highlighting the positive impact of receiving premium hosting services. "This is an incredible boost for our project," said Khushi Panwar, a software developer. "The free Blaze plan from Serverbyt by Hostkicker will help us scale our solution efficiently."

The ABES Institute of Technology echoed this sentiment, praising the event's success and Serverbyt by Hostkicker's support. "Hacknovate 5.0 has set a new benchmark for hackathons," said Kanishak Chaurasia. "The collaboration with Serverbyt by Hostkicker has elevated the event, providing participants with invaluable resources."

Looking ahead, Hacknovate aims to continue its mission of fostering innovation and supporting the tech community. Serverbyt by Hostkicker is committed to nurturing future tech leaders through similar initiatives, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of technological advancement.

For more information about Serverbyt by Hostkicker and its services, visit Serverbyt's Website. Stay tuned for upcoming events and opportunities to innovate and collaborate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor