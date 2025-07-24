Hafele’s Kabi-Orb Digital Lock Goes Smart with Bluetooth Integration

New Delhi [India], July 24: As home security technology continues to advance, it's not just our main doors that are getting smarter; our cabinets and drawers deserve equal protection. While digital locks for entrances have become the norm, safeguarding personal belongings tucked away in wardrobes and furniture remains a concern for many.

Stepping up to this challenge, Hafele presents the Kabi-Orb digital furniture lock, offering compact, intelligent solutions for your everyday storage needs. Designed for both security and ease, these sleek locks operate via biometric fingerprint access, ensuring that only authorized users can reach your most valued items.

With features like auto-locking, a three-colour LED status indicator, and a unique emergency key, Kabi-Orb ensures convenience and peace of mind. The three-colour LED indicator ensures you're always updated: green for access granted, red for denied, and blue for programming mode. It even alerts you when the battery is low, while an emergency mechanical key offers dependable backup options.

What sets Kabi-Orb apart even further is its aesthetic appeal. Available in a sleek form & elegant finishes like black matt, gun metal, and rose gold, it blends seamlessly into your décor, adding a touch of sophistication to smart living.

These digital locks are powered by AAA batteries, the Kabi-Orb long lasting operations, making it a reliable and low-maintenance solution for smart homes and workspaces. From safeguarding confidential documents to protecting cherished keepsakes, Hafele's Kabi-Orb redefines security quietly, elegantly, and intelligently.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/ to find the nearest

Hafele showroom or design centre.

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

1800 266 6667 Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

+91 97691 11122 Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop shop for all home interior and improvement needs, from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

