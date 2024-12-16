Hafele’s Range of Engineered Terra Surfaces

New Delhi [India], December 16: Every story reflects a personal style, unique thought and creative imagination. Whether they are narrated through a novel, visualized through a movie or simply executed through a piece of design, stories need the right expression that can truly bring out their unique facets. In the world of design, stories are expressed through colours, textures, style and functionality. It is these aspects that make every design unique and individualistic. But, quite often, a designer finds it challenging to find such colours, textures and styles that can express the strong story behind a design. Breaking all these limitations is Terra – the latest addition to Hafele's Range of Engineered Stone Surfaces under the Hafele Surfaces brand. This new in-house premium range of surfaces brings with it the tradition, knowledge and expertise that Hafele has in the space of Kitchens and Kitchen products. The Terra Range is Quartz dominated and is composed together with colour pigments and binding agents to form a solution that is immensely strong, versatile and creatively workable for a wide array of home applications. While kitchen countertops take a prominent spot in this list of applications, Terra also creates possibilities in Wall-cladding, Kitchen backsplashes and Bathroom countertops across the home. This surface can also find an ideal space in Office reception counters, Restaurant bar counters or even backsplashes and wall-claddings in hotel lobbies and rooms. Owing to its composition and colour consistency, Terra offers uniform and seamless design possibilities. It comes with 14 elegant yet contemporary colours that add to the versatility of this range. Each colour has a soul and unique characteristic, of its own.

Maritime grey

Elevate your spaces with the timeless allure of this dark grey surface. Its striking veins add a touch of drama and sophistication to any interior space.

Denali Bluffs

When you need a sharp and minimalist design language for your interiors, this cream coloured surface with geometric vein patterns stands out from the crowd.

Alga Green

Add style to any space with this surface which is a unique combination of natural design and soothing colours. The white veins add an exquisite identity to this surface, making it the center of attraction in any interior space.

Athena Black

Indulge in the captivating contrast of this dark grey quartz surface, accented by bold, white veins. This unique combination elevates the aesthetics of any interior space.

Andes Grey

The cream colour with light grey veins makes this surface the perfect choice for creating soothing interiors. The vein pattern gives this surface a soft look, making it an ideal choice for designing cozy interior spaces.

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

