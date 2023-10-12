Haier India Comes Onboard as a Digital Streaming Associate Sponsor for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar, Elevating the Festive Spirits

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 12: Taking the festive celebration a notch higher, Haier Appliances India (Haier India), a global leader in Home Appliances and the Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 consecutive years, announced its strategic association as the 'Digital Streaming Associate Sponsor' on Disney+ Hotstar for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pushing the edge, as a challenger brand Haier India rechristened its marketing strategy to bring a power-packed amalgamation of sports and festivals to the customers across India. Integrating a host of traditional and new-age marketing strategies, this festive season Haier India is focused on a high-impact sports marketing game plan to strengthen customer connections, build brand awareness, enhance brand loyalty, and drive business growth in the Indian market.

Haier India recognizes the significant impact of festivals and sports, specifically in India. These unifying forces bring the nation together, uniting people from diverse backgrounds. Igniting the festive season, through its association with Disney+ Hotstar for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Haier is all set to showcase the range of its customer-inspired product innovations highlighting the brand's commitment to leverage technology and innovation. As India takes pride in hosting the entire tournament, Haier India and cricket enthusiasts are gearing up for 48 exhilarating matches.

NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, "Two things that unite our nation, with the spirit of passion, zeal, celebration, and enthusiasm are festivals and sports. At Haier India, customer centricity lies at the core of our growth trajectory and hence we decided to bring together an impactful marketing strategy bridging the synergies of festivals and sports to tap the premium audience. Ahead of the festive season in India, we are excited to announce Haier's collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar for the biggest sporting event of the year ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023."

"This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to align with the passion and energy that cricket ignites in the hearts of millions of Indians. Celebrating success and togetherness with India during the festive season, we view this sponsorship as a fantastic opportunity to connect with the customers and showcase our innovative spirit. As a brand, Haier has always believed in engaging with its customers in a meaningful way, and we believe that the genre of festivals and sports provided us with the perfect opportunity to do so," he added.

In line with the marketing strategy, Haier India has been deepening its sports commitment by investing in top events like Roland-Garros, ATP, and Indian Premier League 2023 amongst others. Now with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, coinciding with India's festive spirit, this presents a unique opportunity for Haier to connect with the audience even more deeply.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor