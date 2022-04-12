Hairstylist Seema Mane announces to launch her hair academy and studio

One of India's well-known celebrity hairstylists, Seema Mane, is all set to launch her hair academy and studio.

The hair academy and studio is aimed at teaching the art of hairdressing to young people who want to make a successful career in the makeup industry. With the launch of her maiden hair academy and studio, she envisions providing the finest of hairstyling and dressing services under one roof.

The academy will be open to anyone and everyone and will have a plethora of hairdressing courses for beginners as well as experienced ones who want to further enhance their skills.

The soon-to-be-launched hair academy and studio will also teach students the basics of hairdressing including innovative color techniques and styling as well as focusing on delivering personalized consultation and experience. Upon completion of the course, the academy will also be providing students with the respective course certificates. From teaching the art of Haircut to teaching Hair Color Techniques, from Men's Grooming to Hair Extension, Color Correction, Perming, and Straightening, Seema, through her hair academy and studio, wants to provide education and skills regarding the realm of hairdressing.

Talking about her dream project of opening her own hair academy and studio, Seema Mane stated, "I am very much excited to finally announce the launch of my dream project. Having gained proficiency in the hairdressing and styling segment, I now want to teach the young enthusiastic students about the art of hairdressing and the aspects involved in it. The reason for this is because I see young students are very much passionate about the makeup and grooming industry and at the same time, the sector has been booming and there are good future prospects. I would also like to take this opportunity to urge young students to take up their dream and assure them that they will have complete knowledge about the realm once they have completed their respective courses."

Seema Mane, who has expertise in the realm of hairstyling has also worked with numerous A-listers Bollywood Actress like Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, and Kriti Kharbanda. Further, apart from working on Movie Projects, the celebrity hairstylist has also styled hair for numerous photo shoots, press releases, and other events. Through her hair academy and studio, she wants to contribute to building the much-required infrastructure for providing education regarding hairstyling and grooming tips.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor