HAL to provide MRO support for Predator drone engines in India

Defence and aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) have exchanged an expression of interest to provide MRO support for Predator drones in India.

It will help in maintaining MQ-98 Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) drones manufactured by GA-ASI.

The government aims to develop India as a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub for defence equipment and systems.

"GA-ASI and HAL eagerly look forward to formulate a comprehensive engine MRO program for upcoming HALE RPAS projects," HAL said on Wednesday in a stock exchange filing.

The filing added that this joint collaboration echoes India's clarion call for 'Atmanirbharta' or 'Self-Reliance' while underscoring the deep industrial connection between US and Indian Aerospace Companies.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is a military contractor and subsidiary of General Atomics that designs and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles and radar systems for the U.S. military and commercial applications worldwide.

( With inputs from ANI )

