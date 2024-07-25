Halewood Laboratories and Tetra Pak partner with TSL Foundation to Combat Heatwave in Delhi-NCR

VMPL

Delhi NCR [India], July 25: As temperatures soared in Delhi and the NCR region, staying hydrated and healthy was not just a priority but a necessity. In response to the extreme summer heat in the month of June, Halewood partnered with Tetra Pak and TSL Foundation to distribute Electrorush Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) to those in need. Electrorush ORS is designed to quickly and effectively restore the body's fluid balance. It contains a precise mixture of salts and sugars that help replenish lost electrolytes and fluids and prevents dehydration from worsening, which is especially crucial for vulnerable populations. This initiative underscored Halewood's commitment to supporting and serving communities through this challenging period.

Halewood and Tetra Pak, in collaboration with the TSL Foundation, distributed nearly 70,000 Tetra Pak cartons of Electrorush ORS to underprivileged and exposed communities. This effort aimed to ensure that the most vulnerable populations remain hydrated and healthy. The TSL Foundation set up strategic distribution points across Delhi and the NCR, focusing on high-traffic areas and communities most affected by the heat. Electrorush ORS was distributed to construction workers, labourers, auto and cab drivers, delivery agents, traffic police personnel and many others. Dedicated volunteers on the ground ensured that everyone in need received ORS.

Krutin Chaturved, Managing Director of Halewood Laboratories said, "One of the leading cause of death in the world is dehydration, Halewood being one of the largest manufacturer of ORS, it is our vision to create awareness, highlight importance of ORS and reduce dehydration. In the heatwave observed by Delhi- NCR and across India we took this initiative to supply ORS to all those who needed the most, we are pleased that we could make a healthy difference and we will continue to do so. Mission of Electrorush ORS is to assure rehydration across the segments of the society and will continue to keep pushing this initiative by Halewood along with Tetra Pak and TSL Foundation!!"

Cassio Simoes, Managing Director of Tetra Pak South Asia said, "At Tetra Pak, our promise is to protect what's good - food, people and the planet. This collaboration with Halewood Laboratories and the TSL Foundation reflects our dedication to the well-being of the communities around us. This is our humble endeavor to support those most affected by the extreme heat in the NCR region and we are honored to have played a part in this meaningful initiative."

"Our priority is to ensure the health and well-being of our communities. By providing free ELectrorush ORS, we aimed to mitigate the effects of the heatwave and support those who are most vulnerable. We are grateful to Tetra Pak and Halewood Laboratories for their partnership in this critical initiative," said Sahil Arora, CEO of TSL.

This initiative reached thousands of individuals across the region, providing essential hydration support during the peak summer months. TSL Foundation's volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure efficient and widespread distribution.

About Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd: Halewood Laboratories is a renowned pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare products. Their focus on innovation and excellence makes them a trusted partner in health and wellness initiatives.

About Tetra Pak: Tetra Pak is a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, committed to making food safe and available everywhere. The company's innovative packaging solutions help protect the nutritional value and quality of food products.

About TSL Foundation: TSL Foundation is driven by a mission to eradicate poverty, enhance road safety, elevate education, and foster entrepreneurship. We combine data science, technology, research, and management to create holistic solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through strategic corporate partnerships, we redefine responsible practices, contributing to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Extended Producer's Responsibility (EPR) objectives. Our focus includes combating climate change, addressing the plastic crisis through circular economy principles, empowering communities through education and skill development, enhancing road safety, and championing women's empowerment. TSL Foundation's impactful projects reflect our commitment to sustainable development, creating lasting solutions, and building resilient, empowered, and thriving communities worldwide, with a measurable impact on elevated education standards, safer roads, and empowered communities.

