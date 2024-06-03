Hallel Music School sets New World Record with Largest electronic keyboard ensemble

VMPL

Gunadala, Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3: Hallel Music School proudly announces its latest achievement in collaboration with Ingenious Charm World Records. On May 30th, 2024, the school orchestrated a groundbreaking event, bringing together 396 participants for the Largest Electronic Keyboard Ensemble, both online and offline.

Under the visionary leadership of Founder and President, Pastor Venu Gopal Dandingi, and the diligent efforts of Chief Adjudicator Anand Rajendran and Chief Co-Ordinator Mrs. BinduPriyanka, the event exemplified the talent and unity fostered by Hallel Music School.

The significance of this record extends beyond musical prowess; it serves as a powerful platform for proclaiming unity, peace, and passion for the cause of Unity in Diversity. Participants showcased their talents not only through playing chords but also by singing songs, emphasizing the importance of harmony amidst diversity.

Pastor Augustine Dodingi, the Founder of Hallel Music School, expressed his elation at this remarkable achievement. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Principal Hepziba Grace, and staff members Ezra Shastri, Srikanth Dev, Shiney Havilah, Dushyant, Sunil, John Williams, Deborah, Charlie, and Nancy for their invaluable contributions.

Notably, Hallel Music School remains committed to its mission of providing free training to nearly 5000 individuals, further enriching the community with the joy of music.

This extraordinary accomplishment marks the third world record secured by Hallel Music School, following previous triumphs. The event's vibrant atmosphere, punctuated by the resounding sounds of horns, captivated all in attendance.

All participants have been duly recognized with certificates, medals, and badges, endorsed by Ingenious Charm World Records and International Achievers Book of Records.

