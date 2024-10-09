Halma India and Sankara Eye Hospital Organise Eye Camp in Rural Karnataka

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Halma India organised an eye screening camp to raise awareness of eye health among rural communities, commemorating World Sight Day in collaboration with Sankara Eye Hospital and Shree Sai Healing Trust (SSHT). This initiative is part of Halma's long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, aimed at improving the quality of life and promoting sustainable development of families residing in N Hosur village, Chikkabalapur.

More than half of the 130 families in the village took part in the eye camp held at the primary school. The healthcare team from Sankara Eye Hospital, which included senior ophthalmologists, nurses, lab technicians, and counselors, screened a total of 75 individuals44 adults and 31 children. They assessed participants for various eye conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, corneal issues, and pediatric eye problems.

"In India, approximately 4.95 million people are blind, accounting for 0.36% of the total population, while around 35 million individuals are visually impaired, representing 2.55%, which includes 240,000 blind children. The primary causes of blindness and visual impairment are cataracts and refractive errors," said Manoj James Roche, Outreach Administrator, Sankara Eye Hospital. "Sankara Eye Hospital, under the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust, is dedicated to eradicating preventable blindness by offering quality eye care services to children and adults from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Our community outreach programme, Gift of Vision, spans 20 districts in Karnataka and two districts in Andhra Pradesh. To date, we have screened over 6 million people in 35,000 camps and performed 2.42 million surgeries."

"The biggest challenge we have seen is the rural community in their lack of awareness of available treatments and preventive measures. They often struggle with limited access to quality eye care facilities and ophthalmologists. The cost of treatment, particularly for surgeries and advanced procedures, is also a significant barrier for many as they are daily wage earners," highlighted Lava, Field Coordinator, SSHT. "The eye camp successfully addressed the urgent need for improved access to eye care services and raised awareness on the importance sights. There is an increased sense of participation, particularly among the elderly in the village. We plan to conduct similar screenings periodically to ensure early diagnosis, timely treatment and continuous awareness."

Through this camp, doctors of Sankara Eye Hospital have identified 26 cases that require further investigation and treatment. More than half of these cases are elderly with treatable cataract conditions.

"Enabling access to healthcare remains an important focus area for us as part of our long-term CSR vision that aligns with our commitment to fulfill Halma's purpose," said Prasenjit Datta, Managing Director, Halma India. "As a global organisation, our healthcare companies provide technologies that improve patients' quality of life and help healthcare providers offer better care. We know that technology and collaboration are key to solving many healthcare challenges. This eye camp reflects our commitment to these values and our goal of growing a healthier future."

