Halonix launches 'Styl LED Batten', a new style statement for your home

Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd (Halonix), India's fastest growing residential and institutional lighting company, has unveiled one-of-a-kind Styl LED Batten under its sub-brand Halonix Prime.

A new innovation in the lighting industry, HalonixStyl LED Batten offers three Modes (RelaxMode, Work Mode and Designer Mode) in one Batten. Just switch it on once for Relax mode, switch off and on once more for Work Mode, switch off and on yet again for Designer Mode.

In the relax mode HalonixStyl LED Batten throws a 20 watt yellow light upwards, giving a golden hue to the room which looks very aesthetic and calming. In the work mode the batten works like a normal 20 watt white light batten. Lastly, in the designer modethe batten throws a warm yellow glow upwards and a white glow downwards and creating an ambience that will certainly attract a lot of admiration.

Commenting on the launch of HalonixStyl LED Batten, Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd said, "HalonixStyl LED Batten is yet another innovation from Halonix that provides the consumer the option of using a batten in multiple modes. Our constant endeavour has been to make each of our innovations provide something relevant and in sync with the needs of our consumers."

With one of the widest range of products across LED, Luminaires, Home Lighting, Commercial & Industrial Lighting, Street Lighting, Flood Lighting, Halogens and High Intensity discharge Lamps among others, Halonix is one of the largest players in the LED lighting segment in the country.

Priced at an MRP of Rs- 899 /- only, HalonixStyl LED Batten is available in all the leading electrical stores across Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad markets as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.

Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is amongst India's fastest growing retail and institutional electrical company. Halonix has been the first movers in manufacturing energy efficient lighting in India with Made in India / Made for India products.

The success of Halonix has been built on the back of its unparalleled ability to develop, test and deploy lighting solutions relevant and suitable for Indian conditions. Due to its keen focus on innovation and quality control, the brand is widely accepted all across India by consumers and trade alike.

It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and has been accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certification. It has a dedicated R&D team with a fully equipped state-of-the-art laboratory that tests and develops products tailor-made for India.

