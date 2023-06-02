Handholding support for National Startup Awards 2022 winners and finalists launched

New Delhi [India], June 2 : The handholding support for winners and finalists of National Startup Awards 2022 was launched in May, an official release from the Union commerce ministry said Friday.

"The handholding exercise is being conducted through multiple virtual and physical sessions, delegations, showcases, and specialised support. To facilitate the growth of the winners and finalists, the startups will be guided through a variety of initiatives aimed at helping them overcome challenges and achieve even greater success," the release said.

The results of the National Startup Awards 2022 were announced on January 16, 2023, commemorating National Startup Day.

Startup India, a flagship initiative of the Government of India under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) conceived the National Startup Awards (NSA) to recognize and reward outstanding startups that have exhibited excellence.

The first two editions of the National Startup Awards rewarded and recognized 80 plus winners and 300 plus finalists. 41 startups across 17 sectors and 50 sub-sectors, 2 incubators, and 1 accelerator were identified as the National Startup Awards 2022 winners.

Meanwhile, the process for the National Startup Awards 2023 has been initiated.

The National Startup Awards 2023 application deadline has been extended to June 15, 2023. The applications for the much-awaited annual affair were made live from April 1, 2023, and the earlier submission deadline was May 31, 2023.

The deadline extension will allow aspiring entrepreneurs and enablers additional time to showcase innovative solutions.

DPIIT will award a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to one winning startup in each category, besides handholding support.

