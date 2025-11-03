Happiest Health Launches Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic in Indiranagar

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: Happiest Health, a 'Wellness Enterprise' founded by Ashok Soota, has launched its newest Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic in Indiranagar, Bengaluru a space that redefines the dental experience through advanced technology, exceptional expertise, and uncompromising hygiene standards. Where technology, expertise, and compassion come together to create healthier, happier smiles

At Happiest Pearls, dental care is designed to be comfortable, stress-free, and personalized, blending science and artistry to ensure every customer or Atithi receives world-class care in a warm and welcoming environment.

Equipped with top-of-the-line dental technology, including digital imaging, rotary endodontic systems, laser-assisted tools, and advanced sterilization units, enabling 8 hi-tech dental chairs, the clinic ensures precision, safety, and comfort at every step. Hygiene is paramount, with stringent asepsis and infection control protocols that match global standards.

Decades of distinguished experience in dentistry and specialization in oral maxillofacial surgery and implantology, Dr. Achuth M. Baliga stands as one of the most accomplished and respected dental professionals in the country.

"At Happiest Pearls, our focus is on creating smiles that are not just beautiful but healthy for life. We combine advanced clinical precision with a personalized touch to make every patient experience truly comforting," said Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Achuth M. Baliga, Director, Dental Services, Happiest Health.

Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic offers a comprehensive spectrum of services providing holistic oral care under one roof, offering comprehensive services in General and Preventive Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Prosthodontics, Paediatric Dentistry, Dental Implants, and Full Mouth Rehabilitation.

"Our goal is to redefine the dental experience integrating technology, compassion, and skill to help every individual smile with confidence," added Dental Surgeon and Implantologist Dr. Samuel Shadrack Surender, Deputy Director, Dental Services, Happiest Health.

Preventive care lies at the heart of the clinic's philosophy. Regular checkups, ultrasonic cleanings, and fillings are complemented by Pediatric Dentistry designed to make dental care enjoyable and fear-free for children. In addition, Laser-Assisted Dental Treatments provide minimally invasive solutions for soft tissue procedures and gum contouring, ensuring faster healing and enhanced precision.

"The launch of Happiest Pearls strengthens our integrated care model, bringing together preventive and restorative health services in our unique away-from-the-hospital model. It reflects our commitment to building a culture of holistic wellness where oral health is an integral part of overall wellbeing," said Dr. Sreenivasan Narayana, President & CEO - Healthcare Services, Happiest Health.

Every aspect of Happiest Pearls from its thoughtfully designed interiors to its highly qualified team reflects expertise at its best. The clinic represents a new benchmark in patient-centered dental care, where trust, empathy, and excellence shape every smile.

"With each new clinic, we bring our philosophy of Atithi-centered care to life. Happiest Pearls is a testament to our dedication to quality, empathy, and innovation ensuring that every patient walks out with a happier, healthier smile," added Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman & COO, Happiest Health.

"At Happiest Health, we aim to provide best-in-class healthcare experiences that are both compassionate and cutting-edge. Happiest Pearls is major step in our journey towards building India's most trusted wellness and healthcare network," said Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, Happiest Health.

With the launch of Happiest Pearls, Happiest Health continues to expand its footprint in Bengaluru, offering integrated, high-quality healthcare that unites clinical excellence with holistic wellness.

About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is an integrated 'Wellness Enterprise' promoted by Ashok Soota. We are committed to improving health through better knowledge, state-of-the-art diagnostics, wellness centers and clinics in a unique away-from-the-hospital model.

The business divisions of Happiest Health comprise Knowledge, Diagnostics, Healthcare Services and Wellness. The Knowledge business is already a global leader by virtue of its much-acclaimed Happiest Health magazine, free daily Healthzine, podcasts, videos and impactful health summits. Diagnostics provides routine blood tests and specialized tests in Bangalore.

The Healthcare Services (HCS) business specializes in multiple disciplines. We currently offer Dental and Orthopedic services. We will soon offer ENT, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Obesity & Weight management, Urology and other disciplines.

The Wellness business too has a range of clinics including Ayurveda, mental health and physiotherapy. It also offers comprehensive wellness solutions for individual and corporate wellbeing through its Wellness Catalyst unit.

Our mission at Happiest Health is to inspire everyone to 'embrace wellness' as a way of life.

