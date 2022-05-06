Harappa calls to #EndWorkingMotherGuilt with their latest behaviour experiment

In her book Forget Having It All, author and journalist Amy Westervelt aptly sums up the dilemma of working mothers: "We expect women to work like they don't have children and raise children as if they don't work."

Little wonder then that women feel guilty -- for working and for not caring for their children enough. 61 per cent of mothers who work outside of their home feel guilty about the quality of care their children receive. (Source: BetterUp Labs Survey 2021).

In its latest behaviour experiment, Harappa, India's leading online learning institution, discovers that, for generations now, the guilt faced by working mothers hasn't gone away. Conducted as part of Harappa Underground: Behaviour Experiments At The Workplace, the organization calls to pledge to end the guilt that working mothers face. Pledge here:

"We celebrate Mother's Day every year and compare mothers to superheroes who can do anything! The dark side of this courage is even when women work outside their homes, or push ahead to unleash their ambitions, a nagging, constant guilt becomes their companion. Being a working mother myself, I deeply resonate with the message that we're sending with this experiment that I hope will start an important conversation to #EndWorkingMotherGuilt," says Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa.

