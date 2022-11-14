Harappa & Lightbulb.Ai come together for a unique Content Insights Emotion AI Study

a multimodal Emotion AI platform, in partnership with Harappa, a leading ed-tech player in workplace skills and corporate learning, today released their IndependentEducational Content Insights study which highlighted the importance of using non-stated feedback via Emotion AI content testing to unearth content creation insights for better digital learning outcomes.

About the Study

The aim of the Emotion Ai Content Study was to identify the strong and weak areas of different types of educational content by exposing them to a test audience and assess their behavioural feedback captured using the computer-vision led Emotion AI services of the Lightbulb platform.

The format of the study was to test three separate educational creatives developed using different content formats and to understand if one creative resonates with the target audience more versus the others as well as to assess the high and low areas of engagement & emotion. The study was conducted in three rounds with a statistically significant sample of respondents belonging to the identified target segment for Harappa. Each set of respondents was administered a different study at a given point in time and the Creative-Tester combination was changed for subsequent rounds of testing, to ensure further randomization of the trial.

For the Content Study, three different creative formats were tested with a pre-defined target segment that was relevant for Harappa:

- Creative 1 on Driving Goals > A ~95 per cent human presenter based creative with few infographic screens with background narration and 30 sec reflection period- Creative 2 on the Fundamentals of Communication: A creative using multimodal content delivery using videos, infographics, human presenter & multiple narrators- Creative 3 on Creating an Elevator Pitch: A ~100 human presenter-based creative with the presenter mostly occupying close-up centre stage position with narration

The Study was designed to capture both implicit (behavioral reactions to the creative using Computer Vision) and explicit (post content exposure survey questionnaire) feedback.

Some Key Insights from the Study

Some very interesting insights pertaining to the composition, layout and conceptualization of educational content creatives emerged from the Study Results, some of which are as below:

Post the Study, the results were analysed using a combination of implicit behavioral feedback as well the explicit stated responses from the respondents and it was found that the 'Elevator Pitch' creative ranked First while the 'Drive Your Goals' creative ranked a close second and the 'Fundamentals of Communication' creative ranked third. The creatives were ranked on the basis four parameters: Viewing Engagement, Likeability of Content, Understanding Concepts & Further Recommendation (to other users).

While the 'Drive Your Goals' creative witnessed the highest viewing engagement of 89%, the 'Elevator Pitch' creative had the maximum overall scores combined for viewing engagement, likeability, concept understanding and recommendation. Accordingly, a model template for content creation has arrived at the basis of the study which can henceforth be used by Harappa to ensure maximum engagement for the pre-recorded education content relayed to their online learners.

Some insightful quotes on the future of Online Learning & Emotion Ai

"While more and more ed-tech players are providing students with online learning avenues, to be truly effective, it is critical for online learning businesses to build a strong content feedback loop by recognising emotion & engagement cues given by users, which are typically also given during face-to-face interactions. This helps content creators to consistently make iterative improvements to the content design principles to create truly effective educational content. We feel that harnessing the growing potential of Emotion AI is one way to monitor and enhance the learning process. At Harappa, we are cognizant of creating content that best suits the online medium and invest deeply in research and content creation to better learning outcomes and were happy to partner with Lightbulb.Ai for this initiative," said, Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa.

"Emotion AI technology harnesses the power of machine learning and Ai to seamlessly measure the attention spans and emotions of individuals during live or asynchronous interactions. And such real-time insights and analysis empowers brands and ed-tech platforms to optimize their content for maximum learning impact and outcomes. We were deeply enthused by Harappa's progressive attitude and thought process and were delighted to partner with them for this study," said, Ritu Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO, Lightbulb.ai.

"Creating the right kind of content to generate maximum engagement is imperative for organizations to deliver high quality enterprise training initiatives. Catering to dispersed or remote teams with digital learning initiatives poses many challenges for businesses and RoI on the training initiatives is a must. Emotion Ai is one way to comprehensively assess high-quality learning partners!" said, Ravi Shankar, former CHRO Mindtree & HCL, Advisor, Lightbulb.Ai

Lightbulb.ai is a multimodal emotion ai & engagement analytics platform that uses computer vision, speech transcription and audio analysis to generate real-time emotion ai & engagement analytics for remote interactions. Lightbulb's emotion ai platform is VC-tool agnostic and browser-based & operates both via an integration-based model with APIs & SDKs & a stand-alone web application.

With 4 patents in the pipeline and over 7.3 Mn faces scanned, Lightbulb's face-detection, emotion-recognition & engagement mapping capabilities display high accuracy and compare favourably with industry giants. With a value-adding application layer for insights, Lightbulb provides real-time alerts & detailed emotion & engagement maps that take visual, audio & speech data into account for a holistic view of the user's emotional state during a remote interaction.

