Hari Darshan Participates in 2024 India International Trade Fair

New Delhi [India], December 9: Hari Darshan, a leading incense brand, proudly participated in the 2024 India International Trade Fair, organized by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). This marks almost 40 years of Hari Darshan's association with this premier consumer exhibition.

This year's theme, "Mata Ka Darbaar," paid tribute to the Goddesses of Power, Wealth, and Knowledge. The event featured an immersive experience, allowing visitors to cherish the endearing theme, take selfies, and avail exciting offers on Hari Darshan products, hampers, and signature bags.

The senior team and directors of Hari Darshan attended the expo, interacting with trade and channel partners, and engaging with valued consumers. "People come here looking for our combo bags and they purchase dhoop and agarbatti for a year from trade fair every year" said Pooja Nagdev director at Hari Darshan. This personal touch has been a hallmark of Hari Darshan's commitment to building strong relationships with its stakeholders.

"We are delighted to have been a part of this iconic event for nearly four decades," said Goldy Nagdev, Managing Director at Hari Darshan. "The India International Trade Fair provides an ideal platform for us to connect with our customers, partners, and the community at large."

