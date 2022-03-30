HarperCollins announces the release of Chinese Spies From Chairman Mao to Xi Jinping by Roger Faligot

A book that gives a credible, detailed, and accessible account of Chinese intelligence agencies, about which next to nothing is known.

"There is enough mystery, intrigue, and history in this book to make it one of the most fascinating narratives of Chinese history from the days of Mao to the present administration, and the contribution of intelligence services to China's growth and national ambition during the period."-Vikram Sood, Former Chief, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)

ABOUT THE BOOK

In 1920s Shanghai, Zhou Enlai founded the first Chinese communist spy network, operating in the shadows against nationalists, Western powers, and the Japanese. The story of Chinese spies has been a global one from the start.

Using previously unseen papers and interviewing countless insiders, Roger Faligot's astonishing account reveals nothing less than a century of world events shaped by Chinese spies. Working as scientists, journalists, diplomats, foreign students and businessmen, they have been everywhere, from Stalin's purges to 9/11. This murky world has swept up Ho Chi Minh, the Clintons and everyone in between, with the action moving from Cambodia to Cambridge, and from the Australian outback to the centres of Western power.

In the twenty-first century, the Chinese intelligence services, an umbrella term that includes several organizations, rival the largest in the world: the American CIA, the Israeli Mossad, the Indian R&AW, the French DGSE, Britain's MI6, and of course the other intelligence services in the region, such as the Taiwanese MJIB and the Japanese Naicho.

This fascinating narrative exposes the sprawling tentacles of the world's largest intelligence service, from the very birth of communist China to Xi Jinping's absolute rule today.

Author Roger Faligot says, "Over the last forty years, as an investigative reporter, I have researched information on China and her intelligence services. Travelling extensively in Asia and elsewhere, I have been able to obtain numerous testimonies and confidential documents showing how, after the fall of the USSR, Chinese spies have been broadening their scope from a regional to a worldwide focus. Under Xi Jinping, the Ministry of State Security (Guoanbu) and People's Liberation Army secret services have become as active as the CIA, the MI6, the R&AW or the Russian GRU and SVR. I am glad to know that a wide readership in India will get a chance to read these facts in my book, Chinese Spies. The more so because, from the point of view of the Beijing spy chiefs, India is one of their most important targets".

Swati Chopra, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "At a time when several books have been written about China and its relationship with India, virtually nothing is known about Chinese espionage agencies. Roger Faligot's monumental book, Chinese Spies, amply fills this lacuna with a comprehensive examination of a hundred years of Chinese espionage, covering all major events from the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 to the COVID pandemic of 2020. No other book comes close to the range and depth of Faligot's brilliant investigation into the shadow world of Chinese spies, and we at HarperCollins are delighted to bring it to Indian readers."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Roger Faligot is an investigative journalist and author of many books on European and Asian intelligence, including The Chinese Mafiain Europe and La Piscine, the first history of France's secret services. He has been a correspondent for The European, and Far East correspondent for Intelligence Online (1993-2018).

