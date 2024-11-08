HarperCollins India announces the publication of 'FEARLESS - A Memoir' by Mohinder Amarnath with Rajender Amarnath

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 8: HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the upcoming publication of 'FEARLESS - A Memoir' by Mohinder Amarnath with Rajender Amarnath.

ABOUT THE BOOK

'The story of my cricketing life flows like a Hitchcock thriller: a little twist here, another there...'

An iconic figure in the world of cricket in the 1970s and 1980s, Mohinder Amarnath started his career as a batsman who was found suspect against short-pitched fast bowling and finished it as one of the finest and bravest players of pace. He is still remembered with awe for hooking fearsome pace attacks on bouncy Caribbean and Australian trackswithout wearing a helmet.

Grit, guts and gumption defined Amarnath's rollercoaster career. According to both Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan, Amarnath was the best batsman of their era. But strangely, he kept getting dropped from the Indian team, and subsequently became famous for his comebacks, earning him the moniker 'the comeback king'. He was a player who didn't flinch in the face of fire: a fearless cricketer and a man who just wouldn't be defeated or denied.

His frank, forthright and anecdotal memoir, written with his brother Rajender Amarnath, gives readers a keen insight into his personality and a glimpse into a bygone, glorious era of cricket. For any lover of the game, Fearless is a must-read.

Mohinder Amarnath says, "When unexpected things happen in life, one tends to cherish and enjoy them more. My cricketing career had many twists and turns that are difficult to explain but which made me wiser and stronger. I learned to handle pressure better in difficult situations, against all odds. Cricket has been very kind to me, fulfilling my dreams. The cricket-lovers of India had a lot of faith in me and this kept me going, fighting every dire situation with dignity and pride. This book is a tribute to my legendary father and loving mother, who guided me in the right direction to achieve my goals. I have always lived for today. I believe in consistently doing the job professionally, not looking for excuses for failure, and learning from mistakes. Also, being graceful in defeat. You can fulfil your dreams if you work towards them. Nothing is impossible if you have faith, will and the determination to perform."

Rajender Amarnath says, "When I wrote my father Lala Amarnath's biography, The Making of a Legend, I thought I had done my duty as a son. Little did I realize that another commitment lay waiting for me, this time as a brother. I have an unshakable bond with Jimmy and know him intimately. However, when I started writing, l realized how little I actually knew. His remarkable cricketing career was marked by numerous comebacks - like a phoenix rising from the ashes - and the media correctly termed him 'the comeback king'. His respect for his parents and his patriotism on the cricket field are lessons future generation can imbibe to achieve success in life."

Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins, says, "One of my fondest cricketing memories is from India's 1976 tour of the Caribbean, where India scored a record-breaking 400+ in the fourth innings at Port of Spain to beat the fearsome West Indies at home; Mohinder Amarnath anchored that innings. The West Indies came back hard in the final Test at Jamaica, bowling fast and fierce, and the Indian batting folded (five batsmen retired hurt): but Amarnath stood tall, hooking the pacers repeatedly on his way to a 60 out of a team total of 97 (he played without a helmet in those days - so he was in fact risking his life). Like many cricket lovers, I became a fan of Jimmy Amarnath that day. Five decades later, it is an absolute privilege to publish Mohinder Amarnath's autobiography Fearless, co-written with his brother Rajender Amarnath. Resilience, bravery, a never-say-die attitude these are things that come to mind at once when one thinks of the career of Mohinder Amarnath, one of the finest and most accomplished cricketers to have played for India. His story, as told in Fearless, is a delight to read and I'm sure will be an inspiration to many. We at HarperCollins are proud to be able to bring this marvellous book to readers."

PRAISE FOR FEARLESS

"One of India's and most admired cricketers... He gave his country all he had, every time he went out on the field."

- Sunil Gavaskar

"Jimmy (Amarnath) has the mildest manner but had nerves of steel. He always performed when the team needed him to."

- Kapil Dev

"What separated Jimmy from the others was his great ability to withstand pain... A fast bowler knows when a batsman is in pain. But Jimmy would stand up and continue."

- Michael Holding

"If I am asked to name one Indian cricketer whom I admired the most during my playing days, it would have to be Mohinder Amarnath."

- Ravi Shastri

"One of the nicest men to have ever played the game."

- Vivian Richards

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Mohinder (Jimmy) Amarnath (b.1950) is the son of the legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath. He played for the Indian national team from 1969 to 1989, scoring 4378 Test runs. Nine of his eleven Test centuries were scored overseas. He was Man of the Match in the semi-final and the final when India won the World Cup in 1983. He was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1984 and also received the Arjuna Award the same year.

Rajender Amarnath is the youngest son of Lala Amarnath. A graduate from St. Stephen's College, he played first-class cricket in India and professional cricket in England. Later, he was a selector and coach for the Haryana state team. He is an author, commentator and cricket analyst.

BOOK LAUNCH

The launch of Fearless will take place in Delhi on 28 November 2024 at the India International Centre, Seminar Halls 1, 2, and 3, starting at 5:30 PM. The event will feature the distinguished presence of Honourable Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, and the authors Mohinder Amarnath and Rajender Amarnath.

RSVP to attend: https://forms.gle/AMGu9ERBZV14iyCz6

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

