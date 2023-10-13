HarperCollins India presents The Making of a Value Investor: What a Bear Market Taught Me About Investing by Gautam Baid

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 13: Gautam Baid's development as an investor during the brutal bear market, while recording his reflections, observations and learnings in his investment journal in the face of an increasingly uncertain future led to the captivating, must read.

'A captivating read, which offers pragmatic ideas to ponder, reflect on and live by as an investor.'

UTPAL SHETH, CEO, RARE ENTERPRISES

'An insightful study of what it takes to build resilience as an investor. A must-read!'

MANISH CHOKHANI, DIRECTOR, ENAM HOLDINGS

ABOUT THE BOOK

THE MAKING OF A VALUE INVESTOR follows Gautam Baid's development as an investor during a brutal bear market, when he recorded his reflections, observations and learnings in his investment journal in the face of an increasingly uncertain future. This book charts the mistakes and successes in the battle for investment survival during one of the most tumultuous market phases in history.

Through time travel-like storytelling, Baid skilfully captures his collective experiences of that period, allowing readers to truly connect with his evolving worldview. The entries from his journal presented in a chronological manner, with added retrospective commentary, are a treasure trove of everlasting investment principles. The result is a book that provides you invaluable lessons on navigating financial markets and building resilience.

Author, Gautam Baid, says, "After the roaring bull run in mid-caps and small-caps in India between 2014 and 2017, investors were in for a nasty shock. The gut-wrenching bear market that began in mid-cap and small-cap stocks from January 2018 lasted an agonizing twenty-seven months and concluded with the COVID-19 market crash of March 2020. The entire experience ingrained in my mind the significance of resilience and longevitythe key to compounding. The Making of a Value Investor covers the journey of my evolution as an investor during a bear market, and my reflections and learnings along the way."

Associate Publisher, Sachin Sharma, says, "Gautam's first book The Joys of Compounding created a cult following with its timeless wisdom that resonated with so many readers globally. In The Making of a Value Investor, Baid returns with another gem for his readers. The value investing community will benefit greatly from this book as it outlines how a bear market can turn out to be great learning opportunity for investors. This is an instant classic."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

GAUTAM BAID, CFA, is the managing partner of Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund, a Delaware based investment partnership that is available to accredited investors in the USA. Baid is also the equity advisor to Complete Circle Stellar Wealth PMS, a portfolio-management service available to Indian citizens and NRIs

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

