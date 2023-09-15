HarperCollins India to publish Huma Qureshi's debut novel - ZEBA: An Accidental Superhero

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 15: They say that the future is female, and it is time to make way for a fantastic one with Huma Qureshi's feisty 'Zeba', who goes on to reaffirm that superheroes come wearing different capes. HarperCollins is delighted to announce the upcoming publication of actor Huma Qureshi's debut fantasy novel, ZEBA: An Accidental Superhero, which will be out this December.

Huma says, "I've always been fascinated by the idea of unconventional heroes and the complex, messy lives they lead. My debut novel explores the transformation of a willful, rebellious girl into a superhero, a journey that's both empowering and full of unexpected twists. With HarperCollins by my side, I've been able to delve into uncharted territory, creating a character and a story that challenges norms and celebrates the strength within us all. It's a thrilling ride, and I can't wait for readers to join me on this adventure."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Publisher at HarperCollins India, says, "Huma's career on screen and across mediums has been nothing short of inspiring. We're so glad to be publishing Zeba, her first book, in which she has infused the passion, flair and deep involvement she brings to every role she has chosen to portray thus far. Zeba is a one-of-a-kind protagonist – feisty and a tough nut to crack under any circumstance, yet self-doubting and all heart! She may be an 'accidental' superhero but her story is as inspirational as it comes. It's been such a pleasure getting the book ready for readers to enjoy!"

ABOUT ZEBA

Some stories begin as nightmares – dark and deep…

When Zeba's story begins, she is a brat with a rebellious streak and more interested in lazing on the terrace of her plush New York apartment and inhaling deep drags of her favourite weed than in…anything else, really. But her life takes an unexpected turn when she travels to a distant land for a cousin's wedding and discovers that she is, in fact, blessed with superpowers… And we all know how that goes - with great power comes massive responsibility, and it falls on Zeba (against her best instincts) to save the world she loves from the clutches of a cruel tyrant with the evilest intentions.

In the tradition of stories that hide within their imaginative and fascinating narratives' immense wisdom and stark reality, Zeba by Huma Qureshi is the story of a sassy superhero, as relatable as she is unusual, a shining symbol of freedom, empowerment and grit. Full of magic and wonder, and written with intense passion, it is a thrilling tale of heroism and transformation, and ultimately, the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Huma Qureshi epitomizes the outsider who has triumphed in the glittering world of Bollywood. In the decade she has been in the industry she has emerged as a name synonymous with stardom. Her journey from the bylanes of Delhi to the grandeur of the Indian film industry is nothing short of inspiring. Huma possesses a unique voice, which she fearlessly uses to carve out her niche. She has meticulously charted her own career path, acting in films in Hindi and Regional (now Pan India) films, in shows on streaming platforms as well as in international films. What sets Huma apart is her ability to effortlessly transcend mediums and platforms. In 2022, Huma embarked on a new chapter by starting her own production house. She continues her trailblazing journey with this book, her debut work as an author.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

