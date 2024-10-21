HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman by Subhash Ghai with Suveen Sinha

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 21: Subhash Ghai is the man behind some of Hindi cinema's most iconic movies. Of the fifteen films he made between 1976 and 1999, elevenincluding Kalicharan, Vidhaata, Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khal Nayak and Taalwere blockbusters. Known for the strong stories, the memorable music and the grandeur of his films, Ghai not only helmed dream-cast multi-starrers but also signed on rank newcomers who went on to become established names in Bollywood. With his innovative thinking, he brought the crowds flocking back to the theatres when video piracy was at its peak, was the first in India to release the music of a film on audio CD and was a pioneer in taking Hindi cinema to global markets.

Published by HarperCollins

Hardback | Non-fiction | Memoir | 304 pp | INR 699

Available wherever books are sold | Releasing in November 2024

A self-made man who rose to dizzying heights, Ghai proved the adage that destinies are createdand destroyedevery day in the Mumbai film industry. Today he runs Whistling Woods, the country's foremost film institute: his legacy to future generations of filmmakers.

Karma's Child, his memoir, written with Suveen Sinha, tells the story of a man who believed he was destined to direct his own future, no less dramatically than a Subhash Ghai filmand did so.

Subhash Ghai says, 'Countless stars are born in our film industry and just as many fade away; some never to be heard of again. What you have in the book that you hold in your hands, written so well by Suveen Sinha and published by HarperCollins, is the story of how a young man came from nowhere, how he faced the challenges that confronted him, and what he experienced on his way to becoming what he became. This book is the story of the Hindi film industry the way it unfolded before my eyes from the 1960s till today.'

Suveen Sinha says, 'I was mesmerized by the rotating sign of LION in Kalicharan. I cheered when Jackie limped to his motorcycle to go and save his love in the climax of Hero. I danced in the theatre to one two ka four in Ram Lakhan... I can still scarcely believe I got the chance to work with Ghai on Karma's Child. Some dreams do come true. We conceived the book as the story of the Hindi film industry - in all its glorious chaos - narrated from the PoV of its biggest showman. That is why we chose to write it in the third person. And that makes it a unique celebrity memoir.'

Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins says, 'Subhash Ghai has entertained us over and over again with his films remembered fondly for their strong storylines, catchy music and grand cinematic vision. His memoir, written with Suveen Sinha, is great fun to read with anecdote, humour and drama, it pulls the reader along just like a Subhash Ghai movie. We at HarperCollins are very pleased to publish Karma's Child we hope that the book will provide hours of entertainment to readers of all ages.'

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Subhash Ghai is a renowned film writer, director and producer. He is the chairman and managing director of Mukta Arts, his production company that was set up in 1982. Over a career spanning four decades, Ghai has directed and produced a great many memorable and successful films. He is the founder-chairman of Whistling Woods International, India's premier film, communications and creative arts institute, which was started in 2006.

Suveen Sinha is an award-winning father, according to his ten-year-old son, Sahir. Suveen is also a non-award-winning journalist and an author of non-fiction books. He grew up on a steady diet of Subhash Ghai's films, alongside those involving Yash Chopra, Gulzar, Salim-Javed, Ram Gopal Varma, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Aaron Sorkin, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan. This is his third book.

BOOK LAUNCH

Karma's Child will be celebrated at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) during the prestigious Literature Live festival, Mumbai on 15 November 2024. The session will begin at 4:30 PM and will feature a special appearance by renowned lyricist and poet Gulzar Sahab. Attendees can look forward to a captivating conversation moderated by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, providing unique insights into the themes and inspirations behind Karma's Child.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4977834/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535385/HarperCollins_Subhash_Ghai.jpg

