New Delhi [India], November 13: HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the publication of 'The S.I.S. Story' by Prince Mathews Thomas.

Hardback | Non-Fiction/Memoir | 296 pp | INR 699

Available wherever books are sold | Released 13th October 2025

ABOUT THE BOOK

"Ravindra, these ex-servicemen have dedicated their lives to the safety of our nation and now they need the nation's support and care. I am hopeful that you will find a way to do something for them."

In 1973, inspired by popular socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, Ravindra Kishore Sinha, a journalist earning a meagre monthly salary of Rs 250, quit his job and set up S.I.S. (Security and Intelligence Services), a private security firm aimed at helping ex-servicemen get employment as private security personnel. Today, S.I.S. is a multibillion-dollar conglomerate and ranks among the top ten private employers in India, with more than 3 lakh employees, and over 22,000 clients across various sectors, including security, facility management and cash logistics. So how did an accidental entrepreneur, without any formal management education, create one of the largest global companies in the industry? And how does S.I.S. keep its employee-centric culture intact despite rapid scaling?

What's the secret behind its high-risk acquisitions of global companies and their successful turnarounds? In The S.I.S. Story, journalist and author Prince Mathews Thomas captures the journey of this incredible spirit of entrepreneurship from the era of the Licence Raj to economic liberalization to the present times. The shaping of an industry, the forging of a unique work culture and the complex passage through professionalization and generational transitionS.I.S. has seen it all in its fifty-year journey. This inspiring tale proves that anything is possible if you dare to dream and match it with passion and purpose.

Author Prince Mathews Thomas, says, "The S.I.S. Story encapsulates an incredible journey of entrepreneurship across two generations of the Sinha family. It's remarkable that a business that employs over 3 lakh people, is spread across continents and generates revenues of nearly Rs 15,000 crore a year, started off as a social good. There's something in this Story for everyone - investors, management students, academics, entrepreneurs and of course, for anyone who just loves reading a good story. It was both a challenge and a delight for me to write the book."

Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins India , says, "In the early 1970s, prodded by the late socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, a young journalist quit his job and started a security firm in Bihar. The aim was to provide livelihood for retired servicemen. The SIS Story tells the riveting story of Ravindra Kishore Sinha, who, without any fancy management degree or deep pockets, went on to build one of the largest global services conglomerates in the next five decades. We are truly excited to be publishing this book."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

PRINCE MATHEWS THOMAS is a financial journalist with twenty-two years of experience. He has worked in leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Business Standard, Dow Jones Newswires, The Hindu BusinessLine, Moneycontrol and Forbes India. He is currently managing editor at The Morning Context. In his career, he has written about leading business houses across industries, analysing their business models and management styles.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

