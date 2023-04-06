New Delhi [India], April 6 (/NewsVoir): 'Mission Swachhta Aur Pa' - the Station for All campaign by Harpic and News18 is all set to mark World Health Day with a special event on 7th April 2023. The event aims to mobilise India for better station and reinforce awareness on how hygiene and access to toilets form the backbone of a healthy society.

The World Health Orgzation's (WHO) 'Health for All' initiative emphasises the importance of high-quality health services, skilled health workers, and policy-makers committed to investing in universal health coverage. 'Mission Swachhta Aur Pa' is based on these principles and advocates for inclusive station, where everyone has access to clean toilets regardless of gender, ability, caste, or class.

The event will be a LIVE telecast on CNN News18 and will feature Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with popular personalities such as Sa Mirza, Shilpa Shetty, and Kajal Aggarwal, who will talk about the importance of health and station.

With this special event, 'Mission Swachhta Aur Pa' aims to raise awareness about the need for clean and accessible toilets, especially in the context of public health. The event also seeks to inspire individuals and communities to take action towards creating a healthy and hygienic society for all.

Today, an average Indian think that good nutrition, washing hands and exercising is enough to lead a healthy life. However, cleng and disinfecting toilets is critical and equally important to control the spread of toilet borne diseases. The initiative aims to drive this awareness and educate people about this.

Talking about the World Health Day special event, Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, Network18 and Managing Director, A + E Networks, TV18 said, "We're incredibly inspired by PM Narendra Modi's call for hygiene and his continued focus on safe drinking water and station. With a legacy of undertaking socially responsible initiatives, Network18 has always sought to bring about substantial awareness and trigger action towards such causes. This World Health Day, we are focusing our efforts around educating people on how toilet hygiene has direct linkages with our overall health. Swachh Bharat is critical for Swasth Bharat."

The sustained campaign by Network18 and Harpic was launched in 2019 and has achieved considerable success by bringing key water and station issues to the fore and is now advocating for the biggest behavioural change throughout the country to ensure access to clean & safe toilets for all.

"On World Health Day, our special show will highlight the need for our collective resolve to ensure station and showcase multiple interventions and their impact as part of this campaign undertaken by us," added Kaul.

"As a responsible media orgzation, Network18 recognises the importance of contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the Swachh Bharat Mission. We believe that this Mission is vital in making India a healthier nation and are committed to supporting it in every possible way. There couldn't have been a better occasion than the World Health Day to advocate for the cause with this pivotal campaign that highlights the often underlooked aspects of toilet hygiene," said Puneet Singhvi, CEO - Digital & President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media & Investments Limited.

The campaign has been able to draw into its fold many social leaders from different walks of life, who have mobilised public opinion.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt, South Asia said, "We are happy to bring forth the conversation on the World health Day about the need & importance of clean & safe toilets for better health & well-being. The Mission Swachhta Aur Pa campaign has been educating masses on the importance of toilet etiquettes for hygiene and inclusive station in India. Through this platform and our various interventions and partnerships, we aim to reach over 20 million people across the country with information and tools that can help drive behavioural change and generate awareness on the importance of proper toilet station in one's overall health for a healthier India."

Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt, commented, "As a global leader in the toilet care category, Harpic upholds the highest standard of station for consumers, by making quality hygiene and wellness products accessible to everyone. The link of clean toilets to good health is currently not known to everyone and our effort is to drive this awareness. We shall continue to make impactful interventions and we are thankful to all leaders from across diverse spectrum to contribute in our mission for a hygienic, healthy and happy India."

The special show will see participation from celebrities, leaders and change-makers from across the globe including Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM, Uttar Pradesh; UP governor Anandiben Patel; Swachhta Heroes like - Padma Shri S Damodaran, Founder, Gramalaya, Padma Shri Usha Chaumar; celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Sa Mirza, Kajal Aggarwal; experts like Jack Sim, Founder, World Toilet Orgzation; Dr Surbhi Singh, Gynecologist; Prateek Trivedi of 'Bhaiyaji Kahin'; Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director - Hygiene, Reckitt and many station workers.

The LIVE telecast of the Mission Swachhta Aur Pa program can be watched on CNN News18 from 12 pm till 2 pm on 7th April, 2023. The digital stream can be accessed at www.news18.com/missionswachhtapa.

Join us in this mission to make toilet station accessible for all and ensure a healthy future for India.

Know more: www.news18.com/missionswachhtapa.

