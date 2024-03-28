Harvest for humanity: David & Goliath Farms fuels Ramadan feasts with a mountain of veggies

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], March 28: David and Goliath Farms, an innovator in sustainable and hydroponic agriculture, is proud to announce its substantial contribution to the holy month of Ramadan by donating over 6+ tons of fresh, nutritious vegetables. This bountiful sponsorship was part of a heartfelt collaboration with Al Taya Art and Films, contributing to the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign, in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, UAE Food Bank, Dubai Municipality and others.

Beyond the generous donation, the Chairman of David and Goliath Farms, Dr. Lal Bhatia, personified the farm's ethos of active engagement by volunteering as a chef to cook meals. Dr. Bhatia himself immersed in the benevolent efforts, dedicating twelve arduous hours to shop and cook alongside other volunteers. His hands-on approach underlines his profound message: According to Dr. Bhatia, "It's very easy to donate if you have the means, but taking out the time to shop for the ingredients and spend twelve hours cooking, with the help of other volunteers, is what truly makes a difference."

The campaign is a lighthouse project aiming to institute a food endowment fund valued at an ambitious AED1 billion. Targeted to alleviate hunger across a multitude of countries during the holy month and further, this initiative reflects the far-reaching impact envisioned by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation.

Amidst the challenging climate of the UAE, David and Goliath Farms stands as a vanguard of innovation, meshing luxury with sustainability in the burgeoning hydroponics market, anticipated to reach USD 6.30 billion by 2028. The farm's involvement in this charitable cause is a natural extension of its foundational belief that in the pursuit of growth, the well-being of the community must also flourish.

About David and Goliath Farms: In an arid region where scarcity was once the norm, David & Goliath Farms emerges as a bastion of agricultural innovation, marrying sustainable practices with economic viability. The farm's luxurious, hydroponically-grown produce is not merely a product but a testament to what can be achieved with vision and commitment to future-forward farming methods.

About Dr. Lal Bhatia: Dr. Lal Bhatia, the founder and Chairman of David and Goliath Farms, exemplifies leadership with his blend of humility and profound business acumen gained over a distinguished 35-year career. His stewardship has ensured that David and Goliath Farms' prosperity is inextricably linked to its positive societal and environmental impact.

