Harvy Vichare – Carving a niche in the world of interior design

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 16: At a time when the world of design is evolving rapidly and the latest designs are available at the click of a button, Harvy Vichare, Founder and Principal Designer of Zero Degree Designs, has established herself as a leader in the interior design industry. Based in Surat, Harvy's firm is known for its forward-thinking designs that blend creativity with functionality.

With over eight years of experience in architecture technology and interior design, she has worked on diverse projects, both in India and Canada, earning a reputation for her expertise and commitment to high-quality design. She is firmly focused on enhancing her expertise in sustainable interior design solutions, with an on creating eco-friendly homes and corporate spaces. She is committed to setting new industry benchmarks by integrating green practices to create designs that are both beautiful and environmentally responsible.

“I have always believed that design should be about more than just aesthetics. The key is how people experience the spaces designed for them and how well they function for them. The preferences of customers are ever-evolving, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of these changes by delivering innovative designs and solutions,” said Harvy, reflecting on her philosophy of balancing beauty with utility.

Armed with a degree in Interior Design and Architecture Technology, Harvy has executed hundreds of projects, creating dream residential and office spaces. Her experience of working in Canada has enabled her to bring a different perspective to her design practice.

Recognised for her exceptional work, Harvy was named the “Trusted and Creative Interior Designer of the Year” at the prestigious National Architecture and Interior Design Excellence Awards, 2024 – Global Edition. Moreover, her firm Zero Degree Designs was recognised as “Innovative and Promising Interior Design Firm of the Year,” a reflection of her leadership and the firm's pioneering approach.

Her vision for the future includes continuing to innovate while ensuring that her work contributes to a more sustainable world. With a growing portfolio of projects, Harvy Vichare remains at the forefront of design innovation.

