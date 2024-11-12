Hassle-Free Mutual Fund Investment Online with HDFC Securities & HDFC SKY

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: HDFC Securities invites you to embrace the future of investing with Digify, a fully digital platform designed for seamless mutual fund investments. Investors can also meet their mutual fund needs through HDFC SKY. With easy access, tracking, and management, both Digify and HDFC SKY empower you to take control of your financial future in just minutes. These unique platforms allow you to invest hassle-free in mutual funds by simply opening an account in three easy steps, all without the need for a Demat or Trading Account.

Key Features:

24/7 Availability: Invest whenever it suits youanytime and from anywhere.

Easy Portfolio Tracking: Effortlessly monitor your investments through a user-friendly interface, providing insights into your valuation, asset allocation, annualized returns, and capital gains.

Online Mutual Fund Investment: Quickly and easily invest in a broad range of mutual funds with just a few clicks.

Tax-Saving Solutions with ELSS: Utilize Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) for tax benefits while making smart investments.

Extensive Fund Selection: Choose from a wide variety of mutual funds tailored to meet diverse investment objectives.

Flexible Investment Options: Decide how you want to investwhether through lump-sum investments, SIPs, SWPs, or STPs all through a single platform.

Research-Driven Recommendations: Benefit from insights and recommendations based on in-depth market research, helping you make informed investment choices that align with your financial goals.

Zero Account Opening Charges: Begin your investment journey without any upfront costs.

Benefits:

- Access to the latest updates on fund ratings, returns, and more, enabling informed investment decisions.

- Receive tailored suggestions based on your financial goals and risk appetite for personalized investment choices.

- Set and track specific financial objectives, such as retirement planning or education funding.

- Make quick adjustments to your portfolio in response to market conditions or changes in your financial goals.

- Stay updated with timely market insights, expert commentary, and fund performance reports to make informed decisions.

- Manage multiple financial services from a single platform, improving your overall financial management experience.

- Enjoy round-the-clock assistance for any questions or concerns related to your mutual fund investments, ensuring you are never alone in your investing journey.

Call to Action: Are you ready to start your investment journey, Click here to explore Digify and HDFC SKY and begin investing in mutual funds online today.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor