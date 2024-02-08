‘Hate Losing the Top…’: Anand Mahindra on List of Fastest Production Cars by Acceleration

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, while sharing a list on social media of the "fastest production cars by acceleration" on February 8, pointed out that Pininfarina Battista, a product of Mahindra Rise company Automobili Pininfarina, has slipped to the second spot.

"Well I do hate losing the top of the podium—#Battista was right on top for a while," the Mahindra Group chairman said.

"But, hey, I’m not complaining. We’re still in a rarefied space and keeping the company of some good names!! (sic)," further tweeted Mahindra, who is known for his intriguing posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Well I do hate losing the top of the podium—#Battista was right on top for a while. (@AutomobiliPinin —a @MahindraRise company)



But, hey, I’m not complaining.



We’re still in a rarefied space and keeping the company of some good names!! https://t.co/3yRi64IRK8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 8, 2024

However, the Pininfarina Battista has set a new lap record in the list of fastest production cars at 1.79 seconds. With this achievement, the electric hypercar Tesla Model S Plaid, which previously held the record, is now listed below it with a time of 1.98 seconds.

Rimac Nevera tops the list of the fastest production cars by acceleration, In 2022, Pininfarina’s Battista hypercar set a new world record, breaking the previous record of the Rimac Nevera (at 1.86 seconds). The hypercar rocketed from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds at Dubai Autodrome.

The Battista hypercar is also the fastest from zero-to-120 mph, accomplishing that feat in 4.49 seconds. Additionally, the car is capable of slowing down from 60-to-zero mph in just 102 feet, which is itself a record for an EV, as mentioned in a report by Robb Report.