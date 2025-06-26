‘Hathkadi’ Goes Viral: Mr. UK’s Latest Track Becomes a Chart-Topper Across Platforms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26:Hathkadi, the latest release from UK-based singer and producer Mr. UK, is making waves in the Indian music industry and beyond. Released under the banner of Zee Music, the high-energy dance number has quickly gained viral status, amassing over 1 million views on YouTube and inspiring more than 50,000 user-generated reels on Instagram within weeks of its release.

The track combines classic Bollywood elements with contemporary pop and R&B influences, making it a favorite across generations and geographies. Its catchy rhythm, vibrant visuals, and memorable hook step have contributed to its rapid rise in popularity.

A Cinematic Music Video with a Twist

The music video for Hathkadi features Mr. UK in the role of a charismatic criminal and actress-influencer Muskaan Siddiqui as a glamorous police officer. The storyline, which follows an unlikely romantic tension between the two characters behind prison bars, has resonated with viewers for its playful yet bold narrative.

Shot with high production value, the video has been praised for its glossy aesthetics, dynamic choreography, and on-screen chemistry between the leads. Siddiqui's performance, in particular, has drawn attention for her screen presence and dance skills, while Mr. UK's portrayal has added dramatic flair to the visual storytelling.

Mr. UK's Fusion Formula

Known for fusing Hindi and Punjabi music with Western pop and R&B, Mr. UK (real name Raaghav Sehgall) continues to build a niche in the fusion music space. With prior successes such as So Gaya, Ride It, Scandal, Khushboo, and Bomb Saiyaan, the artist has steadily grown his international fanbase.

Mr. UK credits Bhangra legend Sukhbir as his mentor, and his influence is evident in the rhythmic layers and upbeat production style of Hathkadi. The artist also heads his own label, The UK Entertainment, which releases both commercial and devotional music.

Exploring Spiritual Sounds

In addition to his pop releases, Mr. UK produces devotional tracks under his birth name, Raaghav Sehgall. His reinterpretation of the Hanuman Chalisa has drawn significant praise for offering a modern take on a spiritual classic while preserving its essence.

Upcoming Projects

Following the success of Hathkadi, Mr. UK has announced several upcoming projects, including tracks titled Powerstuff, Kaash, Twilight, and Kala Surma. These are expected to continue his experimentation with cross-genre fusion and feature collaborations with both national and international artists.

As Hathkadi continues to trend across digital platforms and dance floors, Mr. UK solidifies his position as one of the emerging voices in India's global music narrative. Please Visit : https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7hxY_1gDEY4vgpY-HsH2ja4g3ZWMkJ5k&si=rM-lx-U32Ngyjrrd

Please follow: http://www.instagram.com/mrukmusic

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor