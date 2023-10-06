Haut Monde Announces Audition Registrations for the 13th Season of Mrs. India Worldwide

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: Haut Monde, the iconic platform known for its commitment to holistic transformation and empowerment, is thrilled to announce the opening of audition registrations for the 13th season of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide. Aspiring contestants now have the golden opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment like no other.

"Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide has always believed in giving wings to women's dreams and supporting them in their journey of empowerment. This pageant is best known for breaking the stereotypes set around beauty standards in society. We are known to provide the best of groomers and the best location for shoots and grand finales by carefully selecting some of the exotic destinations around the world", said Bharat Bhramar, Chairman and Founder, Haut Monde India.

Haut Monde's USP in training and grooming is its comprehensive approach. A team of industry experts infuses glamour, grace, and confidence into participants. Haut Monde's focus goes beyond the surface, offering courses that empower women to master effective communication, embrace diversity, build self-confidence, and make a positive impact in society. The platform's commitment to holistic development sets it apart, creating individuals ready to shine both inside and out.

Haut Monde takes pride in being more than just a beauty pageant; it's a platform that believes in crafting confident and charismatic individuals. At the core of this transformation are industry experts renowned for their invaluable contributions. Sylvie Rodgers, a luminary in the realm of hair and makeup with a vast experience of four decades in the fashion industry, adds the perfect touch of glamour.

"We are very careful in selecting our finalists, who give the auditions from various parts of the globe. Each one of them has a story to tell, and each one is striving hard to add another feather to her cap and give herself the much needed confidence and personality boost," says Sylvie Rodgers.

Choreography extraordinaire, Lubna Adams, ensures grace and poise are instilled in every contestant. For styling and wardrobe, contestants receive the expert guidance of Seitu Kumar. Finally, the camera-facing techniques are honed under the expert eye of Ronny Kaula. With this mentorship, contestants are groomed to perfection, not only in terms of technical skills but also in self-confidence.

Haut Monde's commitment to personal development extends far beyond the glitz and glamour of the runway. The platform offers a diverse range of courses and programs designed to delve into the essence of true beauty and personality. From mastering effective communication skills to embracing diversity, from building self-confidence to making a positive impact in society, these programs empower women to conquer life's challenges with unwavering strength.

The Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide pageant is a celebration of the inner and outer beauty of women. It's a journey that takes aspiring contestants on a path of self-discovery, personal growth, and empowerment. Whether you are a professional or a homemaker, Haut Monde believes every woman has a unique story to tell, and this platform offers them the stage and the mentorship to make it a remarkable one.

Contestants who have had the privilege of being groomed at Haut Monde often describe it as a transformative experience that not only enhances their outer radiance but also helps them build bridges between inner strength and self-assurance. The combination of expert guidance and a nurturing environment makes Haut Monde a one-of-a-kind platform where women flourish and shine.

As registration for the 13th season of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide commences, it's an open invitation to women from all walks of life to embark on a journey that promises to be life-changing. The auditions are not just about showcasing beauty; they are about revealing the beauty within, the strength within, and the power within.

If you've ever dreamt of stepping into the world of glamour, of becoming a role model for others, and of embracing the journey of self-transformation, Haut Monde is the platform to make those dreams come true. Register for the auditions and experience a journey that transcends the superficial to reveal the remarkable.

Register now for Haut Monde's upcoming session and let your inner queen reign supreme (https://mrsindiaworldwide.com/)

