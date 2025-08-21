HDFC ERGO Partners with Park+ to Deliver Seamless Digital Car Insurance Experience to 2+ Crore Park+ Users

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India's leading private general insurance company has partnered with Park+, India's leading auto-tech super app to offer a seamless and fully digital motor insurance experience. This collaboration is a significant step to revolutionise motor insurance by offering convenience, reliability, and a digital process. With this collaboration, over 2 crore Park+ users will now have access to innovative car insurance solutions in just a few clicks.

Owning a car is a significant milestone for Indian families, but the process of getting the right insurance often feels overwhelming. This partnership aims to eliminate the anxiety associated with purchasing motor insurance by bringing in a trusted solution in a streamlined digital process, so that the car owners can safeguard their vehicles conveniently and affordably.

With its deep integration into car ownership, Park+ has already connected with service centres across the country, thus ensuring hassle-free experience during claims. By adding car insurance to its service portfolio, Park+ App has completed its digital car ownership ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, "At Park+, our mission is to bring joy and ease back to car ownership. As part of this goal, we have partnered with HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India's leading private sector general insurer, to provide our users with a simpler motor insurance experience. With over 2 crore car owners on our platform, which is the largest community of its kind in India, we want to improve every stage of their ownership journey by making insurance more accessible, affordable, and easy to navigate. Through this partnership, users can now access exclusive car insurance offers, receive instant approvals, and get comprehensive support directly through the Park+ app. We are dedicated to enhancing the car ownership experience and look forward to working with HDFC ERGO to keep offering innovative car insurance solutions to our users."

Parthanil Ghosh, Executive Director*, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, "As a digital first insurer with an objective to provide superior customer experience, we at HDFC ERGO General Insurance, look forward to meaningful partnerships and bring in innovative interventions that can provide greater convenience to the customers. Park+ has a huge existing base of digital savvy customers, who are looking for quick and on the go solutions. We are hopeful that this partnership will address this need of these customers and also offer them a peace of mind by providing them with a trusted motor insurance solution from a trusted brand in just a few clicks."

*Subject to IRDAI approval

