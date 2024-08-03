HDFC UPI Down: HDFC Bank Announces UPI Service Outage for System Maintenance on August 4

HDFC Bank has announced that its UPI services will be temporarily unavailable on August 4 from 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM IST due to "essential system maintenance."

“To enhance your banking experience, we will be conducting essential system maintenance on 04th August 2024 from 12:00 AM IST to 03:00 AM IST (180 minutes),” HDFC Bank stated in a notice to customers.

During this maintenance window, please be aware of the following:

1) Financial and non-financial transactions for HDFC Bank Current and Savings Account (CASA) holders will not be possible.

2) Transactions through the HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app, Google Pay, WhatsApp Pay, PayTM, Shriram Finance, and Mobikwik will be unavailable for all HDFC Bank account holders.

3) UPI transactions at POS merchants will be inaccessible during this period.

4) UPI transactions at offline merchants will also be unavailable.

5) Online UPI transactions will not be possible during this downtime.