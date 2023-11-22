"He punched our daughter": Nawaz Modi accuses Gautam Singhania of physical assault

Days after divorce announcement by Raymond group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania about his separation from wife Nawaz Modi, she on Tuesday made explosive allegations against the business tycoon during the launch of her book. Nawaz claimed to have endured physical assault along with their minor daughter, Niharika, from Gautam Singhania. In a shocking revelation, Nawaz asserted that the abusive incidents occurred over the course of their 24-year marriage. She alleged that the Raymond group chief "punched" his minor daughter Niharika for about 15 minutes. Narrating the incident in an interview, Nawaz Modi, revealed that it was Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani who came to their rescue and ensured police action.

"I called my friend Ananya Goenka. She figured that the police were not going to come [to help us]. Gautam would have managed things around. Ananya said 'Me and Anant will go to the police station and come there’," Nawaz Modi said. Also, Niharika called her friend Vishwaroop, son of Trishakar Bajaj, who is a first cousin of Singhania."Trishakar’s son Vishwaroop was also there [for the party]. He is a good friend of my daughters. They are the same age. So, she called him up, ‘Vishu come back, right now'. He knew the atmosphere in the house," Nawaz Modi said. Niharika also told Vishwaroop to bring Trishakar Bajaj to liaise with Gautam."Before I knew it, Nita Ambani was on the line with me, Anant Ambani was on the line with me. The whole family had jumped in," Nawaz Modi said.She further said, "Thank God for that because Gautam was telling Niharika ‘the cops are not going to help you. Everyone is in my pocket’. So, Niharika got even more distraught, and I told her to just calm down, we are getting help." "Gautam did stop the cops from coming, but the Ambanis made sure they came,” Modi, who is a professional fitness trainer, said, Gautam tried to stop the cops from coming, from entering JK House, and he tried not to be smoked out and be brought down and thanks to the Ambanis' instructions, the cops overruled everything Gautam tried. He was then truly cornered. He didn’t want the NC’s (non-cognizable offence report) to be written. The Ambanis made sure that they were written," Nawaz Modi said. Gautam Singhania announced separation from his wife, Nawaz Modi, on November 14, ending a 32-year marriage. This followed Nawaz's allegation that she was stopped from attending her husband's Diwali party. As part of the divorce settlement, Nawaz demanded 75 per cent of his estimated $1.4 billion net worth.